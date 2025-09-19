BML 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (9.1%)
Sports

PSB threatens action against baseball federation for Taiwan event

BR Web Desk Published September 19, 2025 Updated September 19, 2025 04:53pm

The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has issued a show-cause notice to the Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) for sending a national team to compete in an international baseball event held in Chinese Taipei in August without mandatory clearance, warning of possible suspension and legal action.

According to the notice dated Sept. 18, 2025, and seen by Business Recorder, the PSB said the federation’s participation constituted a “direct breach” of its rules, which require prior approval in the form of a no-objection certificate (NOC).

The board described the move as “gross negligence, disregard for official protocol, and a failure to uphold responsibilities entrusted to national sports federations.”

Pakistan beat India 14-1 in West Asia Baseball Cup semifinal

The PSB also recalled that the federation had allegedly submitted forged documents for a similar event in 2024, a matter already under investigation by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The board said this indicated “a repeated pattern of misconduct and misrepresentation,” adding to the seriousness of the current violation.

The board cautioned that continued non-compliance could make the federation liable to suspension of operations and legal proceedings.

The PFB has been directed to submit a written explanation within seven days, outlining the reasons and circumstances that led to the unauthorized participation, to enable the PSB to take further action.

