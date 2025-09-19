BML 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (8.12%)
BOP 26.26 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (9.97%)
CNERGY 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.45%)
CPHL 96.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.12%)
DCL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.7%)
DGKC 244.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-0.61%)
FCCL 60.13 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.92%)
FFL 21.73 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.02%)
GCIL 34.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.12%)
HUBC 206.67 Increased By ▲ 8.98 (4.54%)
KEL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KOSM 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
LOTCHEM 25.91 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.48%)
MLCF 107.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.55%)
NBP 189.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.33%)
PAEL 55.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.81%)
PIAHCLA 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (4.14%)
PIBTL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.21%)
POWER 18.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.53%)
PPL 191.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.34%)
PREMA 48.13 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (10.01%)
PRL 36.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.96%)
PTC 25.89 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (6.81%)
SNGP 133.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
SSGC 44.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
TELE 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.05%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.05%)
TREET 26.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.39%)
TRG 79.70 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (3.83%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.62%)
BR100 16,313 Increased By 5.8 (0.04%)
BR30 52,359 Increased By 821.6 (1.59%)
KSE100 158,037 Increased By 83.9 (0.05%)
KSE30 48,251 Increased By 52.4 (0.11%)
Indian rupee ends choppy week on a quiet note, slight downward bias may persist

Reuters Published September 19, 2025

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee closed little changed on Friday to cap a week of choppy price action that pulled the currency to a more than two-week high, followed by a retreat to near all-time lows as the dollar and U.S. bond yields rose despite a U.S. rate cut.

The rupee closed at 88.09 against the U.S. dollar on the day, up 0.2% on the week.

The currency had touched a high of 87.72 in the lead up to the Federal Reserve’s policy decision, but gave up those gains as investors walked away with mixed signals on the future path of policy rates.

The dollar index was last up 0.2% at 97.5, and with the sterling leading losses among G10 currencies, Asian currencies were mostly weaker as well.

The rupee appears to be settling in the 87.50-88.50 range in the near-term, but the bias is still tilted towards modest depreciation despite the uptick seen earlier this week, a trader at a state-run bank said.

Worries over how steep U.S. tariffs are likely to impact trade and foreign portfolio flows have bogged down the rupee in recent weeks even as recent talks between New Delhi and Washington spurred optimism on an eventual trade deal.

India’s benchmark equity indexes, the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were lower on the day but ended the week higher by about 0.8% each. The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was up 3 bps on the week.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury was up 6 basis points on the week and last at 4.12% while the rate expectations-sensitive 2-year U.S. Treasury yield nudged 3.577% higher.

Despite the recent uptick, “the medium-term outlook for the U.S. dollar likely remains tilted to the downside, as concerns about U.S. labour market weakness and the potential for deeper policy easing could continue to weigh on sentiment,” MUFG said in a note.

