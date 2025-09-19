BML 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (9.1%)
BOP 26.27 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (10.01%)
CNERGY 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.04%)
CPHL 96.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.03%)
DCL 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.76%)
DGKC 244.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.64%)
FCCL 60.21 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.05%)
FFL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
GCIL 34.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.24%)
HUBC 207.10 Increased By ▲ 9.41 (4.76%)
KEL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KOSM 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.64%)
LOTCHEM 25.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.03%)
MLCF 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.05%)
NBP 188.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.44%)
PAEL 55.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.88%)
PIAHCLA 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (4.63%)
PIBTL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.84%)
POWER 18.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1%)
PPL 190.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.54%)
PREMA 48.13 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (10.01%)
PRL 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.12%)
PTC 25.84 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.6%)
SNGP 133.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
SSGC 44.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.38%)
TELE 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.36%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.05%)
TREET 26.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.5%)
TRG 79.33 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (3.35%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.18%)
BR100 16,313 Increased By 5.8 (0.04%)
BR30 52,359 Increased By 821.6 (1.59%)
KSE100 158,037 Increased By 83.9 (0.05%)
KSE30 48,251 Increased By 52.4 (0.11%)
Markets

India stocks rise for 3rd week as Fed rate cut, US trade talks lift sentiment

Reuters Published 19 Sep, 2025 03:54pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s equity benchmarks fell on Friday as financials and IT stocks came under profit-booking, but still marked a third straight week of gains after a U.S. rate cut, local tax reductions and optimism over trade talks with Washington.

The Nifty 50 eased 0.38% to 25,327.05 and the BSE Sensex .lost 0.47% to 82,626.23 on Friday.

The two indexes added 0.9% each for the week.

Fourteen of the 16 major sectors rose for the week. The broader small-caps and midcaps gained 2.9% and 1.5%, respectively.

“We have seen a good rally in the past few sessions driven by multiple factors, indicating a marked shift in market sentiment … the overall undertone remains bullish,” said Aamar Deo Singh, senior vice president at Angel One.

The U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday in a widely-anticipated decision.

Lower U.S. interest rates make emerging markets like India attractive to foreign portfolio investors, as Treasury yields and the dollar typically decline in such a scenario.

Indian shares advance on IT boost after Fed rate cut

Investors also drew support from progress in India-U.S. trade talks as officials resumed negotiations this week.

On the day, financials .fell 0.6%, ending a record 12-session winning streak, while IT slipped 0.5% after three days of gains.

Adani group companies jumped between 0.3%-12.4% after the Securities and Exchange Board of India dismissed two charges leveled against billionaire Gautam Adani and his companies by U.S.- based Hindenburg Research.

However, the market regulator is still looking into more than a dozen allegations that Adani Group and its offshore funds broke securities regulations, Reuters reported on Friday.

Among stocks, Vodafone Idea surged 7.1% on reports that government told apex court it is not opposed to the telecom operator’s plea on “adjusted gross revenue” dues.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex BSE Indian stocks NSE Nifty 50 Indian equity

