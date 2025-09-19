BML 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (7.28%)
BOP 25.40 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (6.37%)
CNERGY 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
CPHL 98.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.99%)
DCL 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.67%)
DGKC 245.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.37%)
FCCL 59.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
FFL 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.91%)
GCIL 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.32%)
HUBC 204.30 Increased By ▲ 6.61 (3.34%)
KEL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.74%)
KOSM 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 26.03 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (4.96%)
MLCF 107.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.35%)
NBP 189.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.05%)
PAEL 55.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.38%)
PIAHCLA 21.19 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (4.33%)
PIBTL 13.94 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.89%)
POWER 18.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.32%)
PPL 193.60 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (0.97%)
PREMA 48.13 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (10.01%)
PRL 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.12%)
PTC 25.80 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (6.44%)
SNGP 134.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.41%)
SSGC 44.75 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.83%)
TELE 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
TPLP 11.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.82%)
TREET 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.32%)
TRG 78.65 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (2.46%)
WTL 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.25%)
BR100 16,423 Increased By 116 (0.71%)
BR30 52,327 Increased By 789.9 (1.53%)
KSE100 158,262 Increased By 308.7 (0.2%)
KSE30 48,315 Increased By 115.6 (0.24%)
Sep 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Spain backs EU efforts to use frozen Russian assets, cuts gas imports from Russia

  • We are advocating to actually look at creative ways to also use those immobilized assets
Reuters Published 19 Sep, 2025 12:32pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MADRID: Spanish Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo said on Friday his government supported the efforts made by the European Commission to monetize underlying frozen Russian assets held in the EU to help finance the Ukrainian government.

“From Spain, we’ve been advocating for increasing as much as possible the financing for Ukraine…” Cuerpo said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

“We are advocating to actually look at creative ways to also use those immobilized assets.”

Cuerpo also said Spain, which is one of the main importers of Russian liquefied natural gas in the European Union, was working to reduce those imports and diversify with supplies from countries such as the US.

Spain Ukraine European Commission Ukraine peace talks European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen War Ukraine Spanish Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo Russia Ukraine and Gaza wars

Comments

200 characters

Spain backs EU efforts to use frozen Russian assets, cuts gas imports from Russia

PSX extends positive run, KSE-100 gains nearly 1,000 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Indian military officers, illegal Afghans involved in terrorism inside Pakistan: DG ISPR

Jul-Aug FDI into Pakistan dips 22pc to USD364.3m

Pakistan’s Artistic Milliners takes control of iconic US brand Cone Denim

Siemens Pakistan approves closure of motor repairs business

Denmark’s Danida extends first concessional loan to Pakistan

Oil prices fall as demand concerns overshadow buoyancy on US rate cut

Apple’s iPhone 17 launch draws hundreds in long queue at its Beijing store

Reko Diq: ECC ups Phase-1 project cost to USD7.723bn

Read more stories