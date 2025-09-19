BML 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (7.84%)
BOP 25.50 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (6.78%)
CNERGY 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
CPHL 97.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.01%)
DCL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.41%)
DGKC 245.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.03%)
FCCL 59.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.07%)
FFL 21.87 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.67%)
GCIL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.47%)
HUBC 204.30 Increased By ▲ 6.61 (3.34%)
KEL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.09%)
KOSM 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 26.12 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (5.32%)
MLCF 107.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.31%)
NBP 189.82 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.07%)
PAEL 55.95 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.65%)
PIAHCLA 21.28 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (4.78%)
PIBTL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (5.34%)
POWER 18.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
PPL 194.00 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (1.18%)
PREMA 48.13 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (10.01%)
PRL 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.58%)
PTC 25.82 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (6.52%)
SNGP 134.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.75%)
SSGC 44.70 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.72%)
TELE 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
TPLP 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.57%)
TREET 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.36%)
TRG 78.88 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.76%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.69%)
BR100 16,423 Increased By 116 (0.71%)
BR30 52,327 Increased By 789.9 (1.53%)
KSE100 158,352 Increased By 398.7 (0.25%)
KSE30 48,337 Increased By 138.3 (0.29%)
Sep 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s Xiaomi to fix assisted driving issue for over 115,000 SU7s

  • It is the second software fix to fall under product recall rules since the model's launch last year
Reuters Published 19 Sep, 2025 12:23pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BEIJING: Xiaomi will issue a software update for over 115,000 of its popular SU7 electric sedans to fix potential safety issues when its assisted driving features are used, a Chinese regulator said in a product recall notice.

It is the second software fix to fall under product recall rules since the model’s launch last year.

Over-the-air (OTA) updates to software in China that are related to autonomous driving require regulatory approval to prevent automakers from using them to conceal defects or avoid liability.

When the SU7’s level 2 highway pilot assisted driving feature is turned on, there may be insufficient early warnings or performance in extreme special scenarios, China’s State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement.

The problem affects 116,887 standard versions of the SU7 produced between February 2024 and August 2025.

Xiaomi said in a statement that it was issuing an OTA update on Friday to address the problem.

China released draft safety rules on Wednesday for vehicles with level 2 automation - a move that comes in the wake of a fatal accident in March involving a SU7 sedan.

The car caught fire after hitting a cement pole on the side of a highway at 97 kph (60 mph), seconds after its driver took over control from the advanced driving assistance system.

Xiaomi has said the system had issued a warning of obstacles ahead.

Under level 2 automation, the driver cedes control of steering, acceleration and braking but still needs to pay constant attention.

The new standards are set to be effective from 2027.

Xiaomi SU7 electric

Comments

200 characters

China’s Xiaomi to fix assisted driving issue for over 115,000 SU7s

PSX extends positive run, KSE-100 gains nearly 1,000 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Indian military officers, illegal Afghans involved in terrorism inside Pakistan: DG ISPR

Jul-Aug FDI into Pakistan dips 22pc to USD364.3m

Pakistan’s Artistic Milliners takes control of iconic US brand Cone Denim

Siemens Pakistan approves closure of motor repairs business

Denmark’s Danida extends first concessional loan to Pakistan

Oil prices fall as demand concerns overshadow buoyancy on US rate cut

Apple’s iPhone 17 launch draws hundreds in long queue at its Beijing store

Reko Diq: ECC ups Phase-1 project cost to USD7.723bn

Read more stories