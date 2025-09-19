China’s Xiaomi to fix assisted driving issue for over 115,000 SU7s

BEIJING: Xiaomi will issue a software update for over 115,000 of its popular SU7 electric sedans to fix potential safety issues when its assisted driving features are used, a Chinese regulator said in a product recall notice.

It is the second software fix to fall under product recall rules since the model’s launch last year.

Over-the-air (OTA) updates to software in China that are related to autonomous driving require regulatory approval to prevent automakers from using them to conceal defects or avoid liability.

When the SU7’s level 2 highway pilot assisted driving feature is turned on, there may be insufficient early warnings or performance in extreme special scenarios, China’s State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement.

The problem affects 116,887 standard versions of the SU7 produced between February 2024 and August 2025.

Xiaomi said in a statement that it was issuing an OTA update on Friday to address the problem.

China released draft safety rules on Wednesday for vehicles with level 2 automation - a move that comes in the wake of a fatal accident in March involving a SU7 sedan.

The car caught fire after hitting a cement pole on the side of a highway at 97 kph (60 mph), seconds after its driver took over control from the advanced driving assistance system.

Xiaomi has said the system had issued a warning of obstacles ahead.

Under level 2 automation, the driver cedes control of steering, acceleration and braking but still needs to pay constant attention.

The new standards are set to be effective from 2027.