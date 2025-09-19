BML 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (9.94%)
BOP 26.18 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (9.63%)
CNERGY 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.45%)
CPHL 98.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.9%)
DCL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.09%)
DGKC 247.45 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (0.56%)
FCCL 59.48 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.81%)
FFL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.74%)
GCIL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.03%)
HUBC 204.51 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (3.45%)
KEL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.13%)
KOSM 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.26%)
LOTCHEM 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.94%)
MLCF 108.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.16%)
NBP 191.50 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (0.95%)
PAEL 56.25 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.19%)
PIAHCLA 21.31 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.92%)
PIBTL 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.4%)
POWER 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.16%)
PPL 190.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.8%)
PREMA 48.13 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (10.01%)
PRL 36.86 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.22%)
PTC 26.04 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (7.43%)
SNGP 133.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
SSGC 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.5%)
TELE 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.48%)
TPLP 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
TREET 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.77%)
TRG 79.31 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.32%)
WTL 1.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 16,385 Increased By 77.8 (0.48%)
BR30 52,511 Increased By 973.9 (1.89%)
KSE100 158,537 Increased By 583.1 (0.37%)
KSE30 48,403 Increased By 204.3 (0.42%)
Sep 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Chicago soy, corn head for weekly losses on US harvest pressure

  • Corn gained 0.53% to $4.26 a bushel but is set for a weekly loss on seasonal harvest pressure
Reuters Published 19 Sep, 2025 10:48am

BEIJING: Chicago soybean and corn futures rose on Friday but were headed for weekly losses due to U.S. harvest pressure, while traders monitored progress in US-China trade discussions.

As of 0301 GMT, the most active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.53% at $10.43 per bushel after two consecutive sessions of losses.

Traders are watching for a call later in the day between US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping for signs of progress toward resuming soybean trade.

Market participants were also awaiting more clarity on U.S. soybean and corn crop sizes. Some expect the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to trim its national yield estimates for both crops in its mid-October report after recent dry weather.

“Soybeans are still stuck between a relatively supportive outlook and the complete absence of China as a buyer of U.S. beans,” said Ole Houe, director of advisory services at IKON Commodities in Sydney.

“It is likely U.S. beans will see pressure as harvest ramps up.”

In Brazil, crop agency Conab projected the country’s 2025/26 soybean harvest at a record 177.67 million metric tons in 2026, up 3.6% from the previous year.

Corn gained 0.53% to $4.26 a bushel but is set for a weekly loss on seasonal harvest pressure. U.S. producers are harvesting across much of the corn belt this week, with only scattered rain delays.

“Corn is starting to see U.S. harvest pressure, so any consolidation is unlikely to last, and there is a real risk it will drag wheat and soybeans down with it as harvest progresses,” said Houe.

Wheat added 0.29% to $5.25-3/4 a bushel and was set for a second consecutive weekly gain, supported by brisk export demand, though abundant global supplies continued to weigh on the market.

The International Grains Council said on Thursday it has raised its forecast for 2025/26 global wheat production by 8 million metric tons, to 819 million tons.

Corn Soybeans Chicago Board of Trade United States Department of Agriculture

Comments

200 characters

Chicago soy, corn head for weekly losses on US harvest pressure

PSX extends positive run, KSE-100 gains over 400 points in early trade

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Jul-Aug FY26: Pakistan’s current account deficit widens 45pc to USD624m

Jul-Aug FDI into Pakistan dips 22pc to USD364.3m

Oil little changed as demand concerns overshadow US rate cut buoyancy

Pakistan’s Artistic Milliners takes control of iconic US brand Cone Denim

Siemens Pakistan approves closure of motor repairs business

Reko Diq: ECC ups Phase-1 project cost to USD7.723bn

OGDCL brings Soghri North Well-1 into production

Duties were temporary steps to curb imports: FBR

Read more stories