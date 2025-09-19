BML 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (9.94%)
BOP 26.18 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (9.63%)
CNERGY 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.45%)
CPHL 98.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.9%)
DCL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.09%)
DGKC 247.45 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (0.56%)
FCCL 59.48 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.81%)
FFL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.74%)
GCIL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.03%)
HUBC 204.51 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (3.45%)
KEL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.13%)
KOSM 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.26%)
LOTCHEM 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.94%)
MLCF 108.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.16%)
NBP 191.50 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (0.95%)
PAEL 56.25 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.19%)
PIAHCLA 21.31 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.92%)
PIBTL 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.4%)
POWER 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.16%)
PPL 190.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.8%)
PREMA 48.13 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (10.01%)
PRL 36.86 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.22%)
PTC 26.04 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (7.43%)
SNGP 133.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
SSGC 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.5%)
TELE 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.48%)
TPLP 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
TREET 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.77%)
TRG 79.31 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.32%)
WTL 1.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 16,385 Increased By 77.8 (0.48%)
BR30 52,511 Increased By 973.9 (1.89%)
KSE100 158,537 Increased By 583.1 (0.37%)
KSE30 48,403 Increased By 204.3 (0.42%)
Sep 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Pakistan’s Artistic Milliners takes control of iconic US brand Cone Denim

BR Web Desk Published 19 Sep, 2025 10:46am
Courtesy: X
Courtesy: X

Artistic Milliners, a Pakistani textile giant, has acquired a majority stake in Cone Denim, a historic US denim brand, from Elevate Textiles.

The new multi-national company will operate under the historic Cone Denim name, read a statement. Meanwhile, Artistic Milliners’ Pakistan operations and business will continue to operate independently.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026.

Under the agreement, Cone Denim will offer fully vertical, end-to-end solutions – ranging from premium denim fabric to expertly finished garments.

“We are committed to bringing the full breadth of our expertise to help unlock Cone’s competitive strengths. Cone Denim will preserve its unique identity while continuing to drive its own business strategy. Our goal is to collaborate closely with the Cone Denim team, building on the legacy and achievements of more than 130 years,” said Murtaza Ahmed and Omer Ahmed of Artistic Milliners.

The new entity will operate a global platform spanning both hemispheres and will comprise a combination of selected assets from each organisation.

Cone Denim will now operate its existing mills in Parras and Yecapixtla, Mexico, and its facility in Jiaxing, China. It will also operate Artistic Milliners’ recently inaugurated garment facility in Parras, Mexico, and its Star Fades International (SFI) laundry and development centre in Los Angeles.

The Ahmeds continued: “Cone Denim’s distinctive position as the iconic American manufacturer joins Artistic Milliners’ global portfolio, creating an international organisation that leverages our collective infrastructure and expertise to offer customers unparalleled service and flexibility. Our multinational manufacturing locations will offer speed, scale and surety of supply.”

Cone Denim will continue to operate as a standalone portfolio company under Artistic Milliners. Steve Maggard, President of Cone Denim, will lead the new entity, reporting to the Board of Directors, which includes Omer Ahmed, Murtaza Ahmed, and Jeffrey P. Pritchett, alongside to-be-determined directors.

Pritchett, CEO and member of the Board of Directors, Elevate Textiles added, “We are excited to unite two global denim leaders with shared values, furthering the Cone Denim name and legacy. Cone Denim and Artistic Milliners both possess long-standing textile heritage and are recognised worldwide for their commitment to innovation, traceability, and sustainability. They are both well-respected, responsible, and ethical manufacturers.”

“We remain committed to providing enhanced fabric variety, design innovation, and comprehensive garment services to our customers — this includes our planned expansion into North Africa,” Steve Maggard said.

Artistic Milliners Pakistan textile sector Elevate Cone Denim Pakistan textile giant

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan’s Artistic Milliners takes control of iconic US brand Cone Denim

PSX extends positive run, KSE-100 gains nearly 600 points in early trade

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Jul-Aug FY26: Pakistan’s current account deficit widens 45pc to USD624m

Jul-Aug FDI into Pakistan dips 22pc to USD364.3m

Oil little changed as demand concerns overshadow US rate cut buoyancy

Siemens Pakistan approves closure of motor repairs business

Reko Diq: ECC ups Phase-1 project cost to USD7.723bn

OGDCL brings Soghri North Well-1 into production

Duties were temporary steps to curb imports: FBR

Read more stories