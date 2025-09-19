BML 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (9.94%)
BOP 26.18 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (9.63%)
CNERGY 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.45%)
CPHL 98.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.9%)
DCL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.09%)
DGKC 247.45 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (0.56%)
FCCL 59.48 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.81%)
FFL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.74%)
GCIL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.03%)
HUBC 204.51 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (3.45%)
KEL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.13%)
KOSM 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.26%)
LOTCHEM 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.94%)
MLCF 108.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.16%)
NBP 191.50 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (0.95%)
PAEL 56.25 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.19%)
PIAHCLA 21.31 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.92%)
PIBTL 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.4%)
POWER 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.16%)
PPL 190.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.8%)
PREMA 48.13 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (10.01%)
PRL 36.86 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.22%)
PTC 26.04 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (7.43%)
SNGP 133.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
SSGC 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.5%)
TELE 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.48%)
TPLP 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
TREET 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.77%)
TRG 79.31 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.32%)
WTL 1.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 16,385 Increased By 77.8 (0.48%)
BR30 52,511 Increased By 973.9 (1.89%)
KSE100 158,537 Increased By 583.1 (0.37%)
KSE30 48,403 Increased By 204.3 (0.42%)
Sep 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee set to weaken on extended climb in dollar, US yields after Fed verdict

  • The 1-month non-deliverable forward indicated the rupee will open in the 88.20-88.22 range versus the US dollar
Reuters Published 19 Sep, 2025 09:44am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is poised to open lower on Friday, dragged by lingering strength in the dollar and higher US Treasury yields following the mixed Federal Reserve outcome, while the previous session’s unfavourable tone will further weigh on sentiment.

The 1-month non-deliverable forward indicated the rupee will open in the 88.20-88.22 range versus the U.S. dollar, compared with 88.1275 in the previous session.

The rupee came under renewed pressure on Thursday after a brief respite in the prior sessions, failing to sustain its climb past the 88 mark.

The local unit’s inability to sustain its advance underscored the fragile sentiment around the currency amid dollar strength, traders said.

Price action on the rupee “remains whippy within a broad 88 handle”, a currency trader at a bank said. Just when the setup had begun to look constructive for the rupee, momentum quickly turned against the currency.

Meanwhile, in a positive development for the rupee, Bloomberg Index Services is seeking views from investors on whether Indian government bonds should be included in its flagship global aggregate index, according to a notice sent to investors seen by Reuters.

The dollar index inched up in Asian hours to near 97.50, extending a 0.7% advance over the past two sessions.

The dollar had initially slipped after the Fed’s 25-basis-point rate cut on Wednesday and projections that signalled more reductions ahead.

However, it soon found support from U.S. Treasury yields, which like the dollar, regained after their post-Fed decline.

Analysts said the move reflected Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference, which they said sounded less dovish than the projections suggested.

U.S. jobless claims data out on Thursday contributed to the selloff in Treasuries.

The number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits fell last week, reversing the prior week’s jump.

Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee set to weaken on extended climb in dollar, US yields after Fed verdict

PSX extends positive run, KSE-100 gains over 400 points in early trade

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Jul-Aug FY26: Pakistan’s current account deficit widens 45pc to USD624m

Jul-Aug FDI into Pakistan dips 22pc to USD364.3m

Oil little changed as demand concerns overshadow US rate cut buoyancy

Pakistan’s Artistic Milliners takes control of iconic US brand Cone Denim

Siemens Pakistan approves closure of motor repairs business

Reko Diq: ECC ups Phase-1 project cost to USD7.723bn

OGDCL brings Soghri North Well-1 into production

Duties were temporary steps to curb imports: FBR

Read more stories