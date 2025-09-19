BML 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (7.85%)
BOP 23.88 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (10%)
CNERGY 8.41 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (13.5%)
CPHL 98.98 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.14%)
DCL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
DGKC 246.07 Increased By ▲ 5.59 (2.32%)
FCCL 59.00 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.78%)
FFL 21.51 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (10.03%)
GCIL 34.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.51%)
HUBC 197.69 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (1.3%)
KEL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.31%)
KOSM 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (10.1%)
LOTCHEM 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
MLCF 108.13 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.91%)
NBP 189.69 Increased By ▲ 7.45 (4.09%)
PAEL 55.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.14%)
PIAHCLA 20.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
PIBTL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.91%)
POWER 18.97 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
PPL 191.74 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (1.22%)
PREMA 43.75 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.63%)
PRL 36.78 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (9.37%)
PTC 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.5%)
SNGP 133.50 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.13%)
SSGC 44.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (9.05%)
TPLP 12.09 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (10.01%)
TREET 27.21 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.82%)
TRG 76.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.95%)
WTL 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.49%)
BR100 16,307 Increased By 236.2 (1.47%)
BR30 51,537 Increased By 1163.4 (2.31%)
KSE100 157,953 Increased By 1775.7 (1.14%)
KSE30 48,199 Increased By 520.5 (1.09%)
Sep 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-19

Rs232.526m dues paid to 229 citizens within three months

Recorder Report Published 19 Sep, 2025 06:25am

LAHORE: The Office of the Ombudsman Punjab has successfully resolved long-standing financial matters of 229 citizens across the province, providing relief to the tune of Rs232.526 million within three months.

These dues were related to educational scholarships, marriage grants, farewell grants, death grants, leave encashment, family pensions, group insurance, GP fund, and financial relief.

Citizens had approached the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab after being denied payment of their dues by relevant government departments.

Taking prompt notice, the Ombudsman Punjab issued directives to the concerned departments, resulting in the disbursement of Rs161,886,400 to 79 citizens as arrears (in lieu of pending dues in various government departments), Rs15,371,000 to 14 citizens as family pension, Rs4,369,300 to 3 citizens as death grant, Rs8,323,000 to 31 citizens as marriage grant, Rs3,252,740 to 53 citizens as educational scholarships, Rs22,044,000 to 11 citizens as financial relief, Rs1,840,500 to 8 citizens from the GP fund, Rs2,480,000 to 7 citizens as leave encashment, Rs259,400 to 7 citizens as group insurance, Rs9,874,000 to 13 citizens as OSD posts, and Rs491,000 to 5 citizens as farewell grant.

The Office of the Ombudsman Punjab has reaffirmed its commitment to continue such uninterrupted efforts for the protection of citizens’ rights and prompt resolution of their issues, so that justice may be provided swiftly and without difficulty.

Complainants expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab for the timely disbursement of dues and effective resolution of complaints, and they appreciated the services rendered by the institution.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pensions Ombudsman Punjab payment of dues Citizens

Comments

200 characters

Rs232.526m dues paid to 229 citizens within three months

Jul-Aug FY26: Pakistan’s current account deficit widens 45pc to USD624m

Jul-Aug FDI into Pakistan dips 22pc to USD364.3m

Reko Diq: ECC ups Phase-1 project cost to USD7.723bn

Duties were temporary steps to curb imports: FBR

Riyadh set to expand trade & investment: PM Shehbaz

India analysing ‘implications’ of Pak-Saudi agreement

All federal & provincial govt payments to go digital by June 2026 in Pakistan

Discounted tickets inflict Rs9bn loss on PIACL in 2011-16

Aurangzeb, EU envoy discuss economic cooperation

Donkey hides: Export restricted to designated slaughterhouses in GFZ

Read more stories