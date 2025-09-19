Rs232.526m dues paid to 229 citizens within three months

LAHORE: The Office of the Ombudsman Punjab has successfully resolved long-standing financial matters of 229 citizens across the province, providing relief to the tune of Rs232.526 million within three months.

These dues were related to educational scholarships, marriage grants, farewell grants, death grants, leave encashment, family pensions, group insurance, GP fund, and financial relief.

Citizens had approached the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab after being denied payment of their dues by relevant government departments.

Taking prompt notice, the Ombudsman Punjab issued directives to the concerned departments, resulting in the disbursement of Rs161,886,400 to 79 citizens as arrears (in lieu of pending dues in various government departments), Rs15,371,000 to 14 citizens as family pension, Rs4,369,300 to 3 citizens as death grant, Rs8,323,000 to 31 citizens as marriage grant, Rs3,252,740 to 53 citizens as educational scholarships, Rs22,044,000 to 11 citizens as financial relief, Rs1,840,500 to 8 citizens from the GP fund, Rs2,480,000 to 7 citizens as leave encashment, Rs259,400 to 7 citizens as group insurance, Rs9,874,000 to 13 citizens as OSD posts, and Rs491,000 to 5 citizens as farewell grant.

The Office of the Ombudsman Punjab has reaffirmed its commitment to continue such uninterrupted efforts for the protection of citizens’ rights and prompt resolution of their issues, so that justice may be provided swiftly and without difficulty.

Complainants expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab for the timely disbursement of dues and effective resolution of complaints, and they appreciated the services rendered by the institution.

