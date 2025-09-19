BML 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (7.85%)
Print Print 2025-09-19

PIBF lauds signing of ‘Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement’

Recorder Report Published 19 Sep, 2025 06:25am

LAHORE: The Pak International Business Forum (PIBF) has warmly welcomed the signing of the “Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement” between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, hailing it as a timely and historic step toward ensuring the collective security and dignity of the Muslim world.

In an official statement released on Thursday, PIBF President Muhammad Ejaz Tanveer, Secretary Mahmood Malik and Chief Organizer Maaz Qazi emphasised that the time has come for all Muslim-majority nations to unite under a joint defence and economic framework, in order to effectively counter rising oppression, particularly the ongoing atrocities against innocent civilians in “Gaza” and other conflict zones involving Muslim populations.

“The business community views this bilateral agreement not just as a milestone for Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, but as a blueprint for deeper unity among the 50 plus Muslim-majority nations that make up over 25 percent of the global population,” the statement read.

In addition to defence collaboration, the PIBF has proposed the establishment of a “Muslim Countries Economic Cooperation Group,” aimed at fostering self-reliance, industrial growth, and mutual development within the Islamic world.

“Islamic nations possess immense natural and human resources, yet many remain economically dependent on non-Muslim countries, some of which are actively involved in political or economic agendas that undermine Muslim interests,” said Ejaz and his companions.

The PIBF stressed that mutual economic support, bilateral trade, and investment in key sectors such as agriculture, industry, and services are crucial to breaking cycles of dependency and vulnerability.

According to the PIBF, the collective population of Muslim-majority nations—exceeding 2 billion people — represents a massive, underutilized economic bloc with the potential to become a key driver of global commerce and innovation.

“Helping each other means we are not just securing our future, but we are strengthening the economic resilience of the entire Ummah, rather than empowering those who have historically exploited or conspired against us.”

The PIBF urged political leaders, business chambers, and policymakers across the Muslim world to explore immediate avenues for cooperation in areas such as infrastructure development, trade facilitation, energy collaboration, and digital transformation.

The Pak International Business Forum concluded its statement with a strong appeal to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and other relevant bodies to formalise joint defence and economic initiatives, noting that the current geopolitical climate demands unity, vision, and decisive action from the Muslim world.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia Pak Saudi ties PIBF Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement

Comments

200 characters

