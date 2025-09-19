BML 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (7.85%)
Finance Div’s audit for FY2010-11, 2013-14 conducted: PAC body focuses on illegal allowance payment to ex-DG CDNS

Recorder Report Published 19 Sep, 2025 06:25am

ISLAMABAD: The Sub-committee of the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) conducted a detailed review of the audit reports for the fiscal years 2010-11 and 2013-14 related to the Finance Division.

In a meeting held here on Thursday with Convener Shahida Akhtar Ali, the sub-committee focused on a significant issue involving an unauthorized allowance payment to the former Director General (DG) of the Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS).

During the meeting, an audit brief was presented, revealing that the former DG was paid a House Rent Allowance (HRA) from November 2007 to June 2013, despite the fact that he was living in an official residence. This simultaneous payment of both allowances was a violation of regulations.

Representatives from the Finance Division acknowledged the issue, admitting that the additional allowance was paid incorrectly, even though the former DG had been provided with a government house. The Finance Secretary stated, “We have issued directives for recovery.” He added that the officer in question was an employee of the State Bank of Pakistan and had some funds with the bank, based on which “the State Bank will also be requested to assist in the recovery.”

Convener Shahida Akhtar Ali expressed strong disapproval, saying, “If action had been taken on time, this situation might not have occurred.” She instructed the Finance Division to ensure the immediate recovery of the funds.

The committee requested a progress report on the matter for the next meeting.

