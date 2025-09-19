BML 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (7.85%)
Specialized Economic Zones: Minister urges swift, structured operationalisation

Published 19 Sep, 2025 06:25am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Establishment Division Ahad Cheema has said that there is an urgent need to operationalise Specialized Economic Zones (SEZs) in a structured and efficient manner.

The minister chaired a high-level meeting here on Thursday, which focused on the strategic roadmap of the Board of Investment (BOI).

He highlighted that SEZs are a critical component of Pakistan’s economic strategy, contributing significantly to industrial expansion, employment generation, and technological advancement.

Another theme of the discussion was the adoption of data-driven and market-based strategies for the development and management of SEZs.

The minister directed that export promotion and industrial growth must be backed by competitive, evidence-based data to ensure long-term viability and to make these zones more attractive to international investors.

Ahad Cheema expressed satisfaction with the ongoing progress on the regulatory reforms framework during the BOI briefing on the reforms package. He conveyed optimism that Pakistan will develop a comprehensive regulatory reform package soon, which he believes will be a game-changer for the country’s investment climate.

He emphasized that strong intergovernmental coordination, particularly between federal and provincial levels, is key to ensuring the success and global competitiveness of these zones.

The Minister was also briefed on the status of reforms and the collaborative efforts underway between federal and provincial governments.

He appreciated the proactive alignment of provincial authorities with the BOI’s reform agenda and recognized it as a cornerstone for creating a seamless and unified national investment framework.

In accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Minister Cheema reiterated the importance of improving Pakistan’s “Business Ready” ranking.

He noted that this goal was directly tied to strengthening the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) framework. A robust and transparent business environment, he said, is essential for enhancing Pakistan’s global competitiveness and unlocking new avenues for foreign investment.

The minister expressed the confidence in the ongoing reform efforts and praised the close cooperation between federal and provincial institutions.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fostering a business-friendly ecosystem and positioning Pakistan as a prime destination for regional and international investment.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of State for Finance, Bilal Azhar Kayani, the Secretary of the BOI, and other senior officials.

