Minister urges Ogra to improve enforcement of regulations

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Petroleum, Ali Pervaiz Malik, visited the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) on Thursday.

During his visit, the Minister called on Ogra to improve its enforcement of regulations to ensure a fair market for all stakeholders. He also emphasized the need for a strong communication strategy to keep both the public and industry stakeholders informed about the latest developments and realities within the petroleum sector.

The minister was briefed on Ogra’s mandate, regulatory functions, and a series of recent initiatives. These included safety awareness campaigns to protect lives, the brownfield upgradation of refineries to Euro-V standards, the IFEM audit, UFG management, LNG virtual pipeline projects, resolution of consumer complaints, rebates for the general public, establishment of a one-window facilitation centre at Ogra headquarters, e-licencing and digitization projects, creation of strategic fuel reserves, sector reforms, and the establishment of regional offices.

The Minister was also apprised on the progress with regard to digitization of the oil supply chain. He underlined the significance of this initiative, stating that digitization is essential to eliminate loopholes, ensure transparency, and identify sectoral vulnerabilities through effective monitoring and surveillance.

Chairman Ogra, Masroor Khan, reaffirmed the Authority’s commitment to implementing the Ogra Ordinance in letter and spirit while extending full support to the Federal Government in formulating policies that ensure sustainability and resilience in the petroleum sector.

