BML 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (7.85%)
BOP 23.88 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (10%)
CNERGY 8.41 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (13.5%)
CPHL 98.98 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.14%)
DCL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
DGKC 246.07 Increased By ▲ 5.59 (2.32%)
FCCL 59.00 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.78%)
FFL 21.51 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (10.03%)
GCIL 34.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.51%)
HUBC 197.69 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (1.3%)
KEL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.31%)
KOSM 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (10.1%)
LOTCHEM 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
MLCF 108.13 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.91%)
NBP 189.69 Increased By ▲ 7.45 (4.09%)
PAEL 55.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.14%)
PIAHCLA 20.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
PIBTL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.91%)
POWER 18.97 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
PPL 191.74 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (1.22%)
PREMA 43.75 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.63%)
PRL 36.78 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (9.37%)
PTC 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.5%)
SNGP 133.50 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.13%)
SSGC 44.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (9.05%)
TPLP 12.09 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (10.01%)
TREET 27.21 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.82%)
TRG 76.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.95%)
WTL 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.49%)
BR100 16,307 Increased By 236.2 (1.47%)
BR30 51,537 Increased By 1163.4 (2.31%)
KSE100 157,953 Increased By 1775.7 (1.14%)
KSE30 48,199 Increased By 520.5 (1.09%)
Sep 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-19

Minister urges Ogra to improve enforcement of regulations

Recorder Report Published 19 Sep, 2025 06:25am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Petroleum, Ali Pervaiz Malik, visited the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) on Thursday.

During his visit, the Minister called on Ogra to improve its enforcement of regulations to ensure a fair market for all stakeholders. He also emphasized the need for a strong communication strategy to keep both the public and industry stakeholders informed about the latest developments and realities within the petroleum sector.

The minister was briefed on Ogra’s mandate, regulatory functions, and a series of recent initiatives. These included safety awareness campaigns to protect lives, the brownfield upgradation of refineries to Euro-V standards, the IFEM audit, UFG management, LNG virtual pipeline projects, resolution of consumer complaints, rebates for the general public, establishment of a one-window facilitation centre at Ogra headquarters, e-licencing and digitization projects, creation of strategic fuel reserves, sector reforms, and the establishment of regional offices.

The Minister was also apprised on the progress with regard to digitization of the oil supply chain. He underlined the significance of this initiative, stating that digitization is essential to eliminate loopholes, ensure transparency, and identify sectoral vulnerabilities through effective monitoring and surveillance.

Chairman Ogra, Masroor Khan, reaffirmed the Authority’s commitment to implementing the Ogra Ordinance in letter and spirit while extending full support to the Federal Government in formulating policies that ensure sustainability and resilience in the petroleum sector.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

OGRA petroleum sector Oil refineries Ali Pervaiz Malik Minister for Petroleum

Comments

200 characters

Minister urges Ogra to improve enforcement of regulations

Jul-Aug FY26: Pakistan’s current account deficit widens 45pc to USD624m

Jul-Aug FDI into Pakistan dips 22pc to USD364.3m

Reko Diq: ECC ups Phase-1 project cost to USD7.723bn

Duties were temporary steps to curb imports: FBR

Riyadh set to expand trade & investment: PM Shehbaz

India analysing ‘implications’ of Pak-Saudi agreement

All federal & provincial govt payments to go digital by June 2026 in Pakistan

Discounted tickets inflict Rs9bn loss on PIACL in 2011-16

Aurangzeb, EU envoy discuss economic cooperation

Donkey hides: Export restricted to designated slaughterhouses in GFZ

Read more stories