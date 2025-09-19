837,964 flour bags supplied to open market

LAHORE: The Price Control & Commodities Department Punjab supplied 837,964 flour bags to the open markets across the province during last 24 hours in a bid to ensure smooth availability to the consumers.

In Lahore Division alone, 243,247 flour bags of 10 and 20 kilograms were provided, while in Rawalpindi Division, 99,158 bags of 10 and 20 kilograms were supplied. Wheat that had been hidden in different districts for profiteering is also being provided to flour mills.

A spokesperson of the department said on Thursday that a zero-tolerance policy is being adopted against those creating an artificial shortage of wheat and flour, and the availability of flour bags at official rates is being ensured at all costs.

Meanwhile, the crackdown against profiteering is also continuing. According to the spokesperson of the Price Control Department, 503,417 sites were inspected across Punjab during the last 24 hours.

A total of 12,580 profiteers were fined, 158 individuals were arrested, while cases were registered against 23. For profiteering in flour prices, 902 individuals were fined, 5 were arrested, while cases were registered against 2. During inspections of chicken and meat shops, 1,186 individuals were fined, 19 arrested, and cases were registered against 4.

For overcharging on roti, 520 individuals were fined, 27 arrested, while cases were registered against 3. Additionally, for selling sugar at inflated prices, 673 individuals were fined, and 21 were arrested.

The Price Control spokesperson said that strict implementation of the zero-tolerance policy against profiteering and hoarding is ongoing, and the sale of essential commodities at the officially fixed rates will be ensured at all costs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025