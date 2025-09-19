BML 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (7.85%)
Donkey hides: Export restricted to designated slaughterhouses in GFZ

Mushtaq Ghumman Published September 19, 2025 Updated September 19, 2025 09:01am

ISLAMABAD: The government is to restrict export of donkey hides to designated slaughterhouses located in Gwadar Free Zone (GFZ) only, sources told Business Recorder.

The Imports and Exports (Control) Act, 1950 empowers the federal government to prohibit, restrict, or otherwise control the imports and exports of goods. Exports from Pakistan are regulated under Export Policy Order (EPO), 2022, whereby certain goods are either banned for export or restricted in as much as they are required to fulfill certain conditions.

In 2015, the Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFSR) moved a summary to the ECC highlighting the surge in donkey hide exports and the associated illegal and brutal slaughtering practices, along with concerns about the illegal sale of donkey meat as beef in local markets. The ECC imposed a ban on the export of donkey hides, and mandated the MNFSR to enforce necessary regulations with support from provincial governments.

IFA unearths ‘donkey meat’enterprise in Islamabad

The MNFSR had earlier proposed to lift ban on export of donkey hides originating only from designated/ approved/ registered donkey slaughterhouse located in Export Processing Zones (EPZS) and the Gwadar Free Zone (GFZ), as these zones are governed by the Export Processing Zone (Amendment) Act, 2023, the Gwadar Tax Free Zone Rules, 2021 respectively and/or the rules made thereunder, whose provisions ensure that the chances of pilferage of donkey hides, meat, and other products into the domestic market are minimized. However, in its revised proposal, the MNFSR has now requested to allow lifting of ban on export of donkey hides, with the condition that such exports shall be permitted only if originating from designated/approved/registered donkey slaughterhouse located in Gwadar Free Zone.

The Ministry of Commerce has sought comments from the MNFSR, Ministry of Industries and Production, Ministry of Maritime Affairs, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). The FBR in its comments observed that the proposal lacks clarity on the handling of donkey meat and by-products, as well as the source and movement of donkeys to EPZs or the GFZ. The concerns of FBR have been responded by the MNFSR stating that the export protocols with China exist for both donkey meat and hides, with strict official supervision, using donkeys from approved breeding farms only, and all operations will be closely regulated.

In view of the above, it is proposed that the export of donkey hides may be allowed only to those firms/companies manufacturing in designated/approved/registered donkey slaughterhouses located in Gwadar Free Zone only, by including specific provisioning in the Export Policy Order (EPO), 2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Gwadar Free Zone MNFSR donkey hides Export restricted donkey hide exports

