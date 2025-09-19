BML 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (7.85%)
BOP 23.88 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (10%)
CNERGY 8.41 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (13.5%)
CPHL 98.98 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.14%)
DCL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
DGKC 246.07 Increased By ▲ 5.59 (2.32%)
FCCL 59.00 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.78%)
FFL 21.51 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (10.03%)
GCIL 34.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.51%)
HUBC 197.69 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (1.3%)
KEL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.31%)
KOSM 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (10.1%)
LOTCHEM 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
MLCF 108.13 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.91%)
NBP 189.69 Increased By ▲ 7.45 (4.09%)
PAEL 55.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.14%)
PIAHCLA 20.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
PIBTL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.91%)
POWER 18.97 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
PPL 191.74 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (1.22%)
PREMA 43.75 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.63%)
PRL 36.78 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (9.37%)
PTC 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.5%)
SNGP 133.50 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.13%)
SSGC 44.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (9.05%)
TPLP 12.09 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (10.01%)
TREET 27.21 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.82%)
TRG 76.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.95%)
WTL 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.49%)
BR100 16,307 Increased By 236.2 (1.47%)
BR30 51,537 Increased By 1163.4 (2.31%)
KSE100 157,953 Increased By 1775.7 (1.14%)
KSE30 48,199 Increased By 520.5 (1.09%)
Sep 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-19

Discounted tickets inflict Rs9bn loss on PIACL in 2011-16

Hamza Habib Published September 19, 2025 Updated September 19, 2025 06:47am

ISLAMABAD: Free and discounted tickets caused revenue loss of Rs 9 billion to the Pakistan International Airlines during the 2011-16 period.

According to the consolidated audit report for the year 2024-25 released by the Auditor General of Pakistan, during the special audit of PIACL, the management issued 190,724 discounted tickets to passengers and employees, with discounts ranging from 25 percent to 95 percent, over six years from 2011 to 2016.

A significant portion of these tickets, 116,273, were given at a 95 percent discount to non-employee passengers on both828 domestic and international routes, resulting in only 5 percent of the fare being charged.

PIA posts first H1 pre-tax profit in about two decades

This generous discounting led to a substantial revenue loss of Rs 3.5 billion. The audit report said the management failed to obtain approval from the Chairman or Managing Director for these fare concessions.

The detail is from 2008-2017, it was observed that the management allowed 258,990 passengers to travel free of cost over a period of six years, disregarding the corporation’s financial position, resulting in a loss of Rs 5.55 billion.

Audit is of the view that the practice of allowing free tickets to passengers other than employees reflects weaknesses in financial prudence, misuse of discretionary powers, inadequate internal controls, and lack of transparency and accountability, as the management disregarded the corporation’s financial well-being.

Further, allowing discounted tickets to the passengers without obtaining the necessary approvals from the Chairman or Managing Director raises concerns about the lack of transparency, accountability, and adherence to established policies and procedures.

The matter was reported to the management from July, 2018 to September 2018. This office requested the Principal Accounting Officer (PAO)/the Secretary, Aviation Division, Islamabad on 08.03.2019, followed by eight reminders, for holding a DAC meeting so that the Management’s para-wise viewpoint is incorporated. In response to this office’s requests, the PAO convened a DAC meeting on July 12-14, 2021, wherein only three chapters 4.1, 4.2 & 4.3, were discussed.

The request for convening of the DAC meeting on the remaining part of the report and provision of the draft minutes of the DAC meeting on the discussed paras was also made on 05.11.2021, followed by nine reminders from July2022 to February 2023, but the DAC meeting was not convened by the PAO, nor were the draft DAC minutes provided to the audit for vetting till finalization of this audit report.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PIA AGP PIACL audit report PIA revenue Free and discounted tickets PIA revenue loss

Comments

200 characters

Discounted tickets inflict Rs9bn loss on PIACL in 2011-16

Jul-Aug FY26: Pakistan’s current account deficit widens 45pc to USD624m

Jul-Aug FDI into Pakistan dips 22pc to USD364.3m

Reko Diq: ECC ups Phase-1 project cost to USD7.723bn

Duties were temporary steps to curb imports: FBR

Riyadh set to expand trade & investment: PM Shehbaz

India analysing ‘implications’ of Pak-Saudi agreement

All federal & provincial govt payments to go digital by June 2026 in Pakistan

Aurangzeb, EU envoy discuss economic cooperation

Donkey hides: Export restricted to designated slaughterhouses in GFZ

Read more stories