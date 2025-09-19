Pakistan, Tajikistan plan direct air connectivity

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Tajikistan are moving toward closer tourism and trade ties, with plans under discussion to establish direct air connectivity and launch student exchange programs aimed at boosting regional cooperation.

The issues related to Pakistan-Tajikistan relations came under discussion during meetings held on the sidelines of the Global Tourism Investment Forum in Dushanbe, where Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, National Coordinator to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Tourism and former President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry, represented Pakistan.

The forum, organized in collaboration with UN Tourism, brought together tourism ministers, ambassadors, international investors, and senior government officials from across the world to explore global partnerships and investment opportunities in the tourism sector.

During the event, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan held strategic talks with H.E. Mr. Hokim Kholiqzoda, First Deputy Prime Minister of Tajikistan, and Mr. Sultan Rahimzoda, Chairman of the State Committee for Investment and State Property Management. The discussions focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation through direct flights between the two countries, facilitating tourism and commerce, and establishing frameworks to strengthen trade and investment.

SardarYasir was also invited as a keynote speaker, where he showcased Pakistan’s diverse tourism potential, highlighting its rich cultural heritage, natural landscapes, and government-led initiatives to promote sustainable tourism. His presentation drew significant interest from international stakeholders looking for emerging destinations for investment.

