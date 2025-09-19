Wholesale price: sugar available at Rs174/per kg

KARACHI: The Commissioner/Controller General of Prices and Supplies, Karachi has in exercise of powers vested under Section 7 of the Sindh Essential Commodities Price Control and Prevention of Profiteering and Hoarding Act, 2005 (Amended in 2008 and 2023) notified the price of Sugar within the local limits of Karachi Division with immediate effect and until further orders as “Sugar (Wholesale Price) Rs.174/per kg and Sugar (Retail Price) as Rs.177/per kg.

No individual/association can announce/issue a price list different from this notification and violation of the notification shall attract action as per law. All wholesalers, retailers and departmental stores are required to display price lists at conspicuous places. Strict action shall be taken in case of violation and non–compliance.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025