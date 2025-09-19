BML 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (7.85%)
Sharjeel, Nasir meet AE Auto company officials

Press Release Published September 19, 2025 Updated September 19, 2025 08:23am

SHANGHAI: Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Memon and Provincial Minister for Energy, Planning and Development Syed Nasir Hussain Shah met with officials of Chinese electric charging company AE Auto in Shanghai, China.

The meeting discussed in detail the establishment of charging stations for electric vehicles across the province. Company officials briefed senior ministers on modern charging technology.

Sharjeel Memon informed the company officials about his plan to develop an extensive network of charging points in both urban and rural areas of Sindh. He said the future of transport is tied to clean energy and electric vehicles, and Sindh cannot afford to lag behind. Establishing electric vehicle charging stations across the province is crucial for protecting the environment.

He added that the Sindh government will extend full support and facilities to companies investing in the alternative energy sector. The goal is to reduce dependence on fossil fuels, cut air pollution, and create new opportunities in the economy through green technology.

On this occasion, Provincial Minister for Energy, Planning and Development Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that energy and transport are closely linked in today’s world. Sindh has already made significant progress in renewable energy, and now electric mobility is the next important step.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

