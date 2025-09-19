BML 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (7.85%)
AUTOCOM pushes for safer oil tankers, recalls Bahawalpur tragedy

Recorder Report Published September 19, 2025 Updated September 19, 2025 07:17am

KARACHI: Automobile Corporation of Pakistan (AUTOCOM) hosted a technical training conference on the safe carriage of dangerous goods by road at a local hotel in Karachi on Tuesday, bringing together more than 150 participants from major oil marketing companies, haulage firms, and the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority’s (OGRA) inspection agency.

The event recalled the 2017 Bahawalpur oil tanker tragedy, in which 220 lives were lost, and stressed that the disaster could have been avoided if safety standards had been followed.

Chief guest Vittorio Molino, an international expert, emphasized the use of certified equipment on petroleum tanks to prevent leakages and accidents. Engineer Shariq Hasan briefed participants on UN ADR codes and OGRA regulations governing tanker design and construction. He noted that AUTOCOM operates a modern, automated facility producing leak-proof and technologically advanced tanks.

AUTOCOM Chief Executive Officer Kamran Khan said the company’s mission was to achieve zero accidents while sharing knowledge across the industry. He pointed out that tank designs have significantly improved since 2017, with stronger compliance measures and wider adoption of safer models. He also highlighted AUTOCOM’s exports of petroleum tanks to countries including Mauritius, Sudan and Kenya.

Managing Director Khayam Husain told reporters that the Bahawalpur tragedy was not only a result of driver error but also due to poor tank construction. He said that despite existing laws, the vehicle involved did not comply with OGRA-RT standards. “Even today, hundreds of non-compliant tankers are operating across the country, from Zulfiqarabad to Mehmoodkot,” he warned, urging authorities to immediately de-certify such vehicles to prevent further loss of life.

The conference concluded with an interactive question-and-answer session and the distribution of participation certificates.

