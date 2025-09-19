Turkish delegation visits RUDA

LAHORE: A Turkish delegation comprising Mirsat Satis, Global Director Sales and Marketing at DOF Robotics Turkey, and Kashif Rao, Country Representative for DOFRobotics, visited the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) on Thursday.

The delegation visited several RUDA projects, including the River Training Works (RTW) site, where they were briefed on ongoing infrastructure initiatives such as road development, river embankment works, and the landmark 46km river channelisation project.

The delegation commended RUDA’s efforts in mitigating the impacts of floods and praised the authority’s proactive approach to urban resilience.

