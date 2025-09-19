BML 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (7.85%)
Ministers leave for Azmatpur

Published September 19, 2025

LAHORE: On Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s directions, Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister for Health Khawaja Salman Rafique, Minister for Irrigation Kazim Pirzada, Minister for Communication & Works Sohaib Bharat, and Minister for Education Rana Sikandar Hayat left for Azmatpur, Bait Mullanwali, Basti Kundrala, Kotla Agar, Bait Noor Wala, Lal Ba, Tabba Barra and Bait Channa to provide tents, animal feed (Vanda), ration and clean water to flood-affected people in these areas.

Tents have been provided in village Kotla Agar, where flood relief tent city is being established. The ministers also provided ration and clean water in flood relief tent city. Farm feed (Vanda) is also being provided for the livestock. They will also review flood relief operations in Azmatpur, besides distribution of ration and clean water.

