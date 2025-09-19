Int’l confidence in economy has found its reflection in Mashreq Bank’s entry: PBA

LAHORE: The Pakistan Banks Association (PBA), on behalf of the banking sector, hosted a reception in Islamabad to commemorate the commercial launch of Mashreq’s full services digital retail bank in Pakistan, Mashreq Bank Pakistan. This marks the first full-scale international deployment of Mashreq’s award-winning digital banking platform outside the UAE and a pivotal milestone in Pakistan’s digital banking journey.

Mashreq is one of the leading financial institutions in the MENA region, with a strong presence in major financial centres of the world, and the launch of its digital retail bank in the country was celebrated as a proud occasion for Pakistan’s banking industry.

Known for its digital-first approach, customer-centric solutions, and commitment to advancing financial inclusion, this launch marks an important milestone in further strengthening investor confidence and deepening international collaboration.

The reception was hosted in honour of the esteemed state guests Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair, Chairman of Mashreq, Ahmed Abdelaal, Group Chief Executive Officer, and Mashreq’s global leadership team. On behalf of the banking sector, Zafar Masud, Chairman PBA, and foreign investors, Yousaf Hussain, President of Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI), welcomed the distinguished dignitaries.

Keynote speakers of the event included Jameel Ahmad, Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Bilal Azhar Kayani, Minister of State for Finance and Railways. Eminent leaders from the government, financial sector and the business community were also present in attendance.

The occasion underscored the pivotal role of the banking industry in driving Pakistan’s economy. In 2024, banks paid Rs. 856 billion in income tax and over Rs. 1.5 trillion in total taxes. In the first half of 2025 alone, the sector recorded a fiscal contribution of 30 percent higher compared to the same period in 2024, reaffirming its position as a cornerstone of national revenue generation.

