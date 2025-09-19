BML 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (7.85%)
Tanveer greets PM, COAS on Pakistan-KSA defence agreement

Recorder Report Published September 19, 2025 Updated September 19, 2025 08:31am

LAHORE: The recent signing of the Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement between Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) marks a significant milestone in the country’s diplomatic and military history, according to S M Tanveer, Leader of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).

In a press statement, Tanveer extended his heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal General Asim Munir on this landmark achievement.

“This agreement, where both nations pledge to treat any act of aggression against one as an attack on both, showcases the country’s growing influence in regional geopolitics and cements Pakistan’s strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia,” Tanveer said.

The FPCCI leader praised the exceptional leadership and diplomatic efforts of the government, particularly Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who was warmly welcomed in Saudi Arabia with a ceremonial escort by the Royal Saudi Air Force. “This gesture symbolizes the strong bilateral ties between the two nations and underscores the significance of this historic agreement,” Tanveer added.

Tanveer believes that every Pakistani should feel proud of this achievement, as it enhances the nation’s security and stability in a volatile region. “The accord’s implications are far-reaching, potentially deterring aggression and fostering a more secure environment for economic growth and development,” he said.

Commending the vision and strategic foresight of the leadership, Tanveer noted that this agreement will undoubtedly have a lasting impact on Pakistan’s relations with Saudi Arabia and the broader Middle East. “This historic pact is a testament to the exceptional leadership and diplomatic efforts of our government, and we look forward to reaping its benefits in the years to come,” Tanveer concluded.

