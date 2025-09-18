Asia Cup: Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan to reach Super Four, send Bangladesh through

Kusal Mendis struck an unbeaten 74 as Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by six wickets in their Asia Cup Group B clash on Thursday, sealing a place in the Super Four stage and eliminating Afghanistan.

The result also sent Bangladesh through to the next round.

Chasing 170 for victory, Sri Lanka reached 171-4 in 18.4 overs, with Mendis anchoring the innings after early setbacks. He shared crucial stands with Kusal Perera (28) and Kamindu Mendis (26 not out) to guide the side home.

Earlier, Afghanistan posted 169-8 after being asked to bat first. Mohammad Nabi blazed 60 off just 22 balls, hitting three fours and six sixes in a late onslaught. Five of them came in the last over. Rashid Khan chipped in with 24, but Afghanistan struggled to build partnerships against disciplined bowling.

Nuwan Thushara starred for Sri Lanka, taking 4-18 in his four overs, while captain Dasun Shanaka and Dushmantha Chameera claimed one wicket each.

Despite Nabi’s fireworks, Afghanistan’s total proved insufficient. Sri Lanka’s chase was clinical, capped by Mendis driving Mujeeb Ur Rahman for four to seal victory.

The win means Sri Lanka and Bangladesh progress to the Super Four stage from Group B, while Afghanistan, semi-finalists in last year’s T20 World Cup, bow out of the competition.

The Super Four lineup has now been confirmed, with Pakistan and India advancing from Group A, while Sri Lanka and Bangladesh progress from Group B.