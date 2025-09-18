BML 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (8.46%)
World

US faces pressure in UN Security Council vote on Gaza

AFP Published 18 Sep, 2025 09:37pm

UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council is slated to vote Thursday on the latest call for a ceasefire and increased humanitarian access to Gaza, a move supported by a majority seeking to act despite repeated US vetoes.

The 10 non-permanent members initiated discussions on the current draft resolution in late August, in response to the UN’s official declaration of famine after nearly two years of Israel’s war on the Palestinian territory.

An earlier draft primarily demanded lifting barriers to aid, but diplomatic sources told AFP that France, the United Kingdom and Russia were skeptical of the value of a purely humanitarian resolution from a body tasked with maintaining world peace, which the US still could have blocked.

The draft that is up for a vote Thursday, which was reviewed by AFP, calls for opening access to aid but also “demands an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire in Gaza respected by all parties” as well as the immediate and unconditional release of hostages.

Gaza hit by telecoms blackout as Israeli tanks advance

The United States has already rejected that approach multiple times, most recently in June when it used a veto to back its ally Israel.

Anger and frustration

The latest attempt is a refusal to submit to the threat of a US veto, a European diplomat told AFP.

“Not even trying just makes it too easy for the US, (in) that they don’t have to justify (it) and confront 14 members of the council and the world public,” the diplomat said.

“It doesn’t help much the Palestinians on the ground but at least we keep showing that we are trying.”

The previous veto sparked an unusual show of anger from the 14 other members of the council, who are increasingly vocal in their frustration over their apparent inability to pressure Israel to stop the suffering of Gaza’s inhabitants.

For the first time Tuesday, a UN-mandated international investigative commission gave its independent analysis, accusing Israel of committing “genocide” in Gaza since October 2023 with the intent to “destroy” the Palestinians.

The issue will be central to next week’s annual UN summit in New York.

“Resolutions against Israel will not release the hostages and will not bring security to the region,” said Israel’s ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon.

“Israel will continue to fight Hamas and protect its citizens, even if the Security Council prefers to turn a blind eye to terrorism.”

