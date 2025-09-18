ECC approves key agreements to pave way for Reko Diq project

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Thursday approved key agreements and financial commitments linked to the Reko Diq copper-gold mining project, paving the way for its formal takeoff.

The meeting, chaired by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, endorsed the final terms of definitive agreements presented by the Petroleum Division, the Finance Division said in a statement.

The committee directed that any material changes identified during execution, if validated by project consultants and certified by Reko Diq Mining Company, be referred back to the ECC for approval.

Separately, the ECC cleared a summary from the Ministry of Railways for a rail development agreement and bridge financing worth $390 million to construct a 1,350 km railway track for transporting ore from Balochistan.

The committee instructed the ministry to share the agreement documents with the Finance Division for appraisal and submit an implementation update by March 2026.

Aurangzeb said the approvals reflected the government’s commitment to advancing the landmark project, which he described as a “transformative opportunity” for Balochistan and the wider economy.

“The Reko Diq project will not only unlock one of the world’s largest undeveloped copper-gold deposits but also catalyse job creation, infrastructure development, and long-term socio-economic uplift,” he said.

The meeting was attended by Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik, Food Security Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain, Board of Investment Minister Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, along with federal secretaries and senior officials from relevant ministries and regulators.