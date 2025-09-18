BML 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (8.31%)
BOP 23.88 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (10%)
CNERGY 8.32 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (12.28%)
CPHL 98.68 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.84%)
DCL 15.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.55%)
DGKC 244.44 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (1.65%)
FCCL 58.85 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.52%)
FFL 21.51 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (10.03%)
GCIL 34.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
HUBC 198.05 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (1.48%)
KEL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.14%)
KOSM 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (8.71%)
LOTCHEM 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.6%)
MLCF 107.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.7%)
NBP 189.02 Increased By ▲ 6.78 (3.72%)
PAEL 55.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.16%)
PIAHCLA 20.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
PIBTL 13.34 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.29%)
POWER 18.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
PPL 191.10 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.89%)
PREMA 43.60 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.28%)
PRL 35.48 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (5.5%)
PTC 23.74 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.37%)
SNGP 133.06 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.8%)
SSGC 44.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.43%)
TELE 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.46%)
TPLP 12.09 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (10.01%)
TREET 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.15%)
TRG 77.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.23%)
WTL 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.91%)
BR100 16,224 Increased By 152.9 (0.95%)
BR30 51,426 Increased By 1052.2 (2.09%)
KSE100 157,496 Increased By 1318 (0.84%)
KSE30 48,046 Increased By 367.5 (0.77%)
Sep 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russia plans to tweak reserve fund mechanism to ensure it is replenished with oil revenues, finance minister says

  • The cut-off price is currently at $60 per barrel
Reuters Published 18 Sep, 2025 01:39pm

MOSCOW: The Russian finance ministry plans to lower the cut-off price for oil above which oil revenues go into the fiscal reserve fund to try to ensure that the fund is sufficiently replenished, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday.

The cut-off price will be lowered by $1 every year to bring it to $55 per barrel in 2030, Siluanov said.

The cut-off price is currently at $60 per barrel.

Russian government explores way to make ends meet as budget deadline looms

Siluanov said that the measure is needed to shield the Russian budget from negative external factors such as oil price fluctuations and Western sanctions.

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov Russian finance ministry

Comments

200 characters

Russia plans to tweak reserve fund mechanism to ensure it is replenished with oil revenues, finance minister says

KSE-100 gains nearly 1,200 points amid strong buying momentum

Pakistan’s BRICS membership likely by 2026, diplomatic sources say

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Pakistan, nuclear watchdog sign Country Programme Framework for 2026-2031

PM Shehbaz lauds Saudi crown prince’s vision, hails ‘unprecedented’ welcome in Riyadh

World Athletics Championships: Arshad Nadeem, Neeraj Chopra to compete in javelin final today

Gold price remains stable at Rs388,600

Pakistan’s power generation increases 8% in August

Pakistan set to export corn as Iran prepares trade mission

National Savings Scheme: CDNS revises profit rates on schemes

Read more stories