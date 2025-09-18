BML 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (8.31%)
Business & Finance

Hyundai Motor to recall over 568,500 US vehicles over seat belt issue

  • The recall affects certain 2020-2025 model year Palisade vehicles, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said
Reuters Published 18 Sep, 2025 01:14pm

Hyundai Motor is recalling 568,580 Palisade vehicles in the U.S., over an issue with the seat belt buckles which may not properly secure passengers in a crash, the U.S. autos safety regulator said on Thursday.

The recall affects certain 2020-2025 model year Palisade vehicles, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

Customers are advised to insert the belt firmly into the buckle with a quick and direct motion, pulling on the belt to confirm the seat belt is fully secured, until the recall remedy is performed, the agency said.

The issue was caused due to parts in the seat belt buckle assemblies, which may have been manufactured with out of specification physical dimensions, the NHTSA said.

Hyundai Motor

