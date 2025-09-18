BML 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.68%)
BOP 23.88 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (10%)
CNERGY 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.91%)
CPHL 98.79 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.95%)
DCL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.26%)
DGKC 244.13 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (1.52%)
FCCL 59.00 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.78%)
FFL 21.51 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (10.03%)
GCIL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
HUBC 196.60 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (0.74%)
KEL 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.89%)
KOSM 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (7.88%)
LOTCHEM 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
MLCF 108.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.89%)
NBP 183.00 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.42%)
PAEL 55.85 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.61%)
PIAHCLA 20.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.06%)
POWER 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.32%)
PPL 190.71 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (0.68%)
PREMA 42.93 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.7%)
PRL 34.40 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.29%)
PTC 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.77%)
SNGP 133.25 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (0.94%)
SSGC 44.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.43%)
TELE 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.12%)
TPLP 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.82%)
TREET 27.42 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.59%)
TRG 77.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.45%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.16%)
BR100 16,192 Increased By 121.3 (0.75%)
BR30 51,055 Increased By 681.4 (1.35%)
KSE100 157,327 Increased By 1149 (0.74%)
KSE30 47,977 Increased By 298.6 (0.63%)
Sep 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Foreigners snap up Asian bonds in August after two-month hiatus

  • "We expect a cumulative rate cut of 125bp, taking the Fed funds rate to 3.25% by March 2026," said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ
Reuters Published 18 Sep, 2025 11:00am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Asian bonds attracted their first monthly foreign inflow in three months in August, as expectations of US Federal Reserve rate cuts to support a cooling labour market boosted demand for higher-yielding emerging markets.

Non-native investors bought Asian bonds worth a net $311 million last month, their first monthly net purchase since May, data from regulatory authorities and bond market associations in India, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia and South Korea showed.

The Fed cut interest rates on Wednesday for the first time since December, citing rising risks to the labor market, and signaled further reductions ahead as unemployment edges higher, work hours shrink, and other signs of weakness emerge.

“We expect a cumulative rate cut of 125bp, taking the Fed funds rate to 3.25% by March 2026,” said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ.

“A more accommodative US monetary policy stance should support Asia ex-China currencies and asset markets,” Goh said.

Investors bought Indian bonds of $773 million and Malaysian debt instruments of $721 million last month, snapping a two-month selling trend in both these markets.

South Korean, Indonesian and Thai bonds, however, saw foreign outflows of $447 million, $400 million and $337 million, respectively, last month.

Asian bonds US Federal Reserve rate cuts

Comments

200 characters

Foreigners snap up Asian bonds in August after two-month hiatus

KSE-100 gains nearly 1,200 points amid strong buying momentum

Pakistan’s BRICS membership likely by 2026, diplomatic sources say

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Pakistan, IAEA sign 5th CPF for 2026-2031

Utility bills of unregistered flour mills: SC upholds FBR authority to impose taxes

PM Shehbaz lauds Saudi crown prince’s vision, hails ‘unprecedented’ welcome in Riyadh

Pakistan set to export corn as Iran prepares trade mission

National Savings Scheme: CDNS revises profit rates on schemes

Toyota assembler sees vehicle demand hit as floods disrupt Pakistan economy

Oil prices little changed after Fed rate cut

Read more stories