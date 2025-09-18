BML 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.47%)
BOP 23.88 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (10%)
CNERGY 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.21%)
CPHL 98.50 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.65%)
DCL 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.16%)
DGKC 245.75 Increased By ▲ 5.27 (2.19%)
FCCL 59.10 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.95%)
FFL 20.73 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (6.04%)
GCIL 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.88%)
HUBC 196.60 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (0.74%)
KEL 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.89%)
KOSM 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.56%)
LOTCHEM 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.56%)
MLCF 108.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.26%)
NBP 184.15 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.05%)
PAEL 55.69 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.32%)
PIAHCLA 20.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.69%)
PIBTL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.91%)
POWER 19.19 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.7%)
PPL 191.70 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (1.2%)
PREMA 42.98 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.82%)
PRL 34.33 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.08%)
PTC 23.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
SNGP 133.60 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.2%)
SSGC 44.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.63%)
TELE 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.01%)
TPLP 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TREET 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.45%)
TRG 76.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.16%)
BR100 16,180 Increased By 108.9 (0.68%)
BR30 50,974 Increased By 600.2 (1.19%)
KSE100 157,224 Increased By 1045.9 (0.67%)
KSE30 47,928 Increased By 249.1 (0.52%)
Palm falls on lower soyoil, weaker ringgit

  • The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 50 Malaysian ringgit, or 1.12%, to 4,425 ringgit
Reuters Published 18 Sep, 2025 10:17am

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Thursday, erasing the previous session’s gains, as the contract tracked losses in soyoil after a U.S. biofuels proposal disappointed the market, while a weaker ringgit also weighed.

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 50 Malaysian ringgit, or 1.12%, to 4,425 ringgit ($1,055.33) a metric ton, as of 0233 GMT.

Malaysian palm oil

