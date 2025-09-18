BML 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.47%)
BOP 23.88 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (10%)
CNERGY 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.21%)
CPHL 98.50 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.65%)
DCL 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.16%)
DGKC 245.75 Increased By ▲ 5.27 (2.19%)
FCCL 59.10 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.95%)
FFL 20.73 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (6.04%)
GCIL 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.88%)
HUBC 196.60 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (0.74%)
KEL 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.89%)
KOSM 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.56%)
LOTCHEM 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.56%)
MLCF 108.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.26%)
NBP 184.15 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.05%)
PAEL 55.69 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.32%)
PIAHCLA 20.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.69%)
PIBTL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.91%)
POWER 19.19 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.7%)
PPL 191.70 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (1.2%)
PREMA 42.98 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.82%)
PRL 34.33 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.08%)
PTC 23.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
SNGP 133.60 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.2%)
SSGC 44.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.63%)
TELE 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.01%)
TPLP 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TREET 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.45%)
TRG 76.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.16%)
BR100 16,180 Increased By 108.9 (0.68%)
BR30 50,974 Increased By 600.2 (1.19%)
KSE100 157,234 Increased By 1056.6 (0.68%)
KSE30 47,942 Increased By 263.9 (0.55%)
Sep 18, 2025
Japan’s Nikkei rises to intraday record on tech boost, Fed rate decision

  • The Nikkei 225 Index climbed 0.7% to 45,113.68
Reuters Published 18 Sep, 2025 10:14am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average rose to an intraday record high on Thursday, underpinned bytechnology shares, as optimism swept into the market followingthe U.S. Federal Reserve’s widely anticipated 25-basis-pointinterest rate cut.

The Nikkei 225 Index climbed 0.7% to 45,113.68, reaching an intraday peak of 45,144.62 and surpassing theprevious high set earlier this week. Meanwhile, the broader Topix recovered from an early dip to advance 0.3%.

Global markets have been on tenterhooks awaiting a rate cut from the U.S. central bank and signals of further stimulus forthe world’s biggest economy that is a destination for much of Japan’s exports.

The Dow index of blue-chip U.S. shares finished higher, while the yen reversed an initial surge after the Federal OpenMarket Committee’s decision, which projected two additional cuts this year.

“The Nikkei started higher today, buoyed by the relief following the smooth passage of last night’s FOMC meeting, the Dow’s rebound, and ongoing yen depreciation,” said Nomura strategist Maki Sawada.

“The 45,000 level is indeed a psychological threshold, and after breaching it, the environment seems conducive to profit-taking.”

Trader focus has now shifted to the upcoming two-day Bank of Japan meeting, which concludes on Friday. While policymakers are widely expected to stand pat on key rates, markets will be watching closely for any signals on when the central bank might resume rate hikes as part of its long-term normalization strategy.

There were 139 advancers on the Nikkei against 83 decliners, with the top gainers all semiconductor-related heavyweights. Resonac Holdings jumped 10.5%, followed by Screen Holdings, which soared 4.6%, and Tokyo Electron up 3.6%.

The largest losers were utilities, with Tokyo Electric Power dropping 4.7% and Tokyo Gas shedding 4.2%.

