BML 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.22%)
BOP 21.71 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (9.98%)
CNERGY 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
CPHL 97.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.55%)
DCL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.59%)
DGKC 240.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-0.69%)
FCCL 57.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
FFL 19.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.86%)
GCIL 35.04 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.81%)
HUBC 195.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.3%)
KEL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KOSM 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
LOTCHEM 24.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
MLCF 107.15 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.96%)
NBP 182.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.79%)
PAEL 55.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.39%)
PIAHCLA 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.63%)
PIBTL 13.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.79%)
POWER 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.58%)
PPL 189.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.34%)
PREMA 42.63 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
PRL 33.63 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.13%)
PTC 23.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.43%)
SNGP 132.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.18%)
SSGC 44.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.35%)
TPLP 10.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
TRG 77.50 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (3.25%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.61%)
BR100 16,071 Decreased By -43.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 50,374 Decreased By -42.3 (-0.08%)
KSE100 156,178 Decreased By -221.9 (-0.14%)
KSE30 47,678 Decreased By -109.5 (-0.23%)
Sep 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-18

Utility bills of unregistered flour mills: SC upholds FBR authority to impose taxes

Sohail Sarfraz Published 18 Sep, 2025 06:00am

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has upheld the decision of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for charging further sales tax and extra sales tax on utility bills of unregistered flour mills.

According to a judgment of a three-member bench of the apex court, these petitions arise out of the orders passed by the Lahore High Court (LHC) relating to SRO 509(I)/2013 dated 12.06.2013.

The respondent flour mills challenged the SRO, assailing not only its vires but also the requirement of their registration under the enabling provisions of the Sales Tax Act, 1990. The matter was decided by the High Court, and declared that further tax and extra tax cannot be levied on and charged from the petitioners (flour mills).

‘Further sales tax or extra tax’: FBR fails to deal with legal issue of chargeability

The said decision of the High Court was challenged in the intra-court appeals (ICAs), which were finally decided in favour of the respondent flour mills vide the impugned orders.

Reliance was placed by the Division Bench of the High Court on Messrs Al-Zarina Glass Industries vs. Federation of Pakistan and others (2018 PTD 1600) wherein it was held by the Sindh High Court that “where the taxable goods were exempt under section 13 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990 (the Act) the person manufacturing them was not required to seek, registration with the department and thus could not be burdened with levy of further tax and extra tax.”

The revenue department (FBR), being aggrieved by the impugned orders of the Division Bench in the ICAs, has challenged the same before the Supreme Court in the present petitions. The respondent taxpayers, on the other hand, relied upon another judgment of the SCP in the case of Arif Ice Factory.

The SC bench headed by the Chief Justice has found the judgment relied upon by the taxpayer distinguishable and held that we have examined the judgment of the Arif Ice Factory and note that the issue therein pertained to further tax and extra tax under Section 3(1A) of the Sales Tax Act, 1990, and was not specifically related to the registration of the taxpayer.

In fact, this Court said in its order, “In our opinion, the judgment in the cited case of Commissioner Inland Revenue v ACRO Spinning and Weaving Mills Ltd is also applicable herein as that case and the instant case both deal with non obstante clauses, albeit different provisions of the Act. We are not inclined to take a view different from the one earlier taken by this Court in the said case. Further tax and extra tax under section 3(1A) of the Act could not have been imposed on the said respondents, since admittedly they were ice manufacturers and were exempt till item 27 of the Sixth Schedule was omitted.”

Therefore, leave to appeal is declined and, consequently, this petition is dismissed, SC ordered.

In view of the recent judgment of this Court in Civil Appeal No. 2019/2016, etc., dated 15.09.2022, we think that the High Court erred in deciding the matter without considering the applicable provisions of law.

Consequently, these petitions are converted into appeals, allowed, and the impugned orders are set aside, the SC order added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Supreme Court SC Taxes FBR Sales Tax flour mills utility bills unregistered flour mills

Comments

200 characters

Utility bills of unregistered flour mills: SC upholds FBR authority to impose taxes

Sindh CM for reviewing agri taxation policy

Central govt debt hits Rs78.2trn mark in July

22nd session of Pak-Iran JEC ends in Tehran

Pakistan, KSA sign Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement

August FCA: PD seeks 19 paisas/kWh positive adjustment

Red tape slows global satellite internet rollout

NTR or FTR: Super tax levy only under single tax regime: SC

Waterways hit by unregulated construction: FFC underscores need for updating flood mapping systems

No new borrowing key point: EPBD presents roadmap for economic revival

Read more stories