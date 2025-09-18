Sindh CM for reviewing agri taxation policy

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that his government remains steadfastly supportive of farmers affected by floods, while also reaffirming his administration’s dedication to restoring law and order and encouraging social inclusion for differently-abled persons.

Speaking to the media just after inaugurating the Centre of Excellence for Disability Inclusion (CEDI), Koarngi – established by the Sindh government’s Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD), in partnership with NOWPDP, the Chief Minister, recalled that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had called for the declaration of an agricultural emergency in response to the extensive flood damage.

On financial matters, Murad Shah explained that the National Finance Commission (NFC) is established under Article 160 of the Constitution and comprises the federal finance minister and finance ministers of all four provinces. He noted that agricultural taxation would need to be reviewed: “We cannot abolish taxes on farmers entirely, but we will ensure that our revenue targets are met.”

Provinces assailed for ignoring agri tax potential

The CM warned that without a full-fledged agricultural emergency, the country could face a wheat shortage after December-January. “Last year, because farmers were denied fair prices, wheat output dropped by 20 per cent. If this trend continues, the crisis will deepen. Bilawal Bhutto’s demand for an agricultural emergency is in the interest of the entire nation, not just farmers,” he stressed.

“The farmers have suffered enormous losses due to the floods, and a solution must be devised. I am grateful to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for declaring an agricultural emergency and establishing a committee,” he said.

Murad Shah mentioned that the Sindh government had already drafted a relief package, following the directives of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, to support the farming community. “We will assist our farmers in every possible manner,” he assured, while also endorsing the federal government’s decision to seek aid from the United Nations.

Regarding the flood situation, the chief minister said Sindh had taken prompt precautionary measures. “Thank God, the flood peak at Guddu Barrage has begun to recede, although Sukkur Barrage is still experiencing high flows which are expected to decrease soon. The KK Bund, Shank Bund, and Torhi Bund remain safe,” he said. He added that Kotri Barrage would receive peak flows in the next 7–10 days, and teams were already deployed downstream to manage the situation.

Acknowledging the collective response to the flood emergency, Mr Shah said, “We had anticipated inflows of 0.8 to 1.1 million cusecs, but by the grace of Almighty Allah, everything is so far under control. I am grateful to all departments, individuals, and the media for playing their role.”

Operation in Katcha & NFC matters: Responding to questions, the Chief Minister said that the police operation against dacoits in the Katcha areas had commenced well before the floods. “A comprehensive meeting was held a month ago, followed by a review yesterday, and another session will take place next week. We are working steadily towards our targets,” he said.

Shah also highlighted governance challenges in Karachi, where multiple authorities, including towns, industrial areas, cantonments, KPT, and CAA, operate separately. “Despite this fragmentation, the responsibility lies with us, the government, and we will resolve the city’s problems,” he said.

Earlier, the Chief Minister inaugurated the Centre of Excellence for Disability Inclusion in Korangi, launched by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD), Government of Sindh, in partnership with NOWPDP and in collaboration with leading national and multinational companies, describing it as the country’s largest and most innovative facility of its kind.

“This centre is a landmark step for empowering differently-abled persons. It will provide vocational training, economic independence, and dignified employment opportunities,” he said. Spread over 34,000 square feet, the facility includes a wheelchair manufacturing unit, IT and textile training labs, industrial stitching rooms, packaging workshops, culinary and beautician programs, as well as rehabilitation services for neurodiverse individuals.

Touring the centre, Chief Minister Murad Shah interacted with trainees, including children with hearing and visual impairments engaged in IT and creative work, women learning beauty skills, and youth being trained in cooking and textile manufacturing. “I was delighted to see their talent. These children and young people will make Pakistan proud,” he remarked.

The CM assured that the Sindh government would continue to invest in welfare and inclusion. “This is only the beginning. Together, we will build a brighter future for the coming generations,” he pledged, appreciating the efforts of DEPD and NOWPDP in establishing the facility.

Driving licenses for differently-abled persons: During his visit, differently-abled persons requested the chief minister to facilitate driving licenses for those trained to operate rickshaws. On the spot, Mr Shah summoned DIG Driving License Branch Younus Chandio and directed him to conduct professional driving tests at the centre and issue licenses to those who qualify. Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah personally took a short rickshaw ride with one of the drivers and praised their skills.