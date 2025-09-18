BML 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.22%)
BOP 21.71 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (9.98%)
CNERGY 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
CPHL 97.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.55%)
DCL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.59%)
DGKC 240.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-0.69%)
FCCL 57.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
FFL 19.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.86%)
GCIL 35.04 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.81%)
HUBC 195.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.3%)
KEL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KOSM 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
LOTCHEM 24.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
MLCF 107.15 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.96%)
NBP 182.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.79%)
PAEL 55.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.39%)
PIAHCLA 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.63%)
PIBTL 13.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.79%)
POWER 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.58%)
PPL 189.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.34%)
PREMA 42.63 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
PRL 33.63 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.13%)
PTC 23.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.43%)
SNGP 132.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.18%)
SSGC 44.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.35%)
TPLP 10.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
TRG 77.50 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (3.25%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.61%)
BR100 16,071 Decreased By -43.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 50,374 Decreased By -42.3 (-0.08%)
KSE100 156,178 Decreased By -221.9 (-0.14%)
KSE30 47,678 Decreased By -109.5 (-0.23%)
Sep 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-18

Waterways hit by unregulated construction: FFC underscores need for updating Pakistan’s flood mapping systems

Tahir Amin Published September 18, 2025 Updated September 18, 2025 06:37am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has recommended revising and updating the flood mapping systems, as waterways were adversely affected by unregulated construction.

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Water Resources, which met here on Wednesday, came down hard on the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) over what lawmakers described as “frequent inaccurate forecasts” and demanded greater accountability in flood management.

The committee met with Muhammad Ateeq Anwar in the chair to review the impact of glacial melting, flash floods, flood forecasting, and the management of water flows in major rivers and barrages.

PM Shehbaz to soon call meeting to discuss illegal constructions on water ways

The committee was briefed by the representative of the Ministry of Water Resources on the cumulative damages caused by the floods that occurred between 26th June and 14th September 2025. The floods have resulted in the deaths of 985 individuals and injuries to 1,062 people. Additionally, 6,748 kilometers of roads and 29 bridges have been destroyed, 8,481 houses have been damaged, and 6,509 livestock have perished.

The Committee was informed that Floodplain Maps were initially developed in February 2016 using satellite data in collaboration with all relevant departments. However, aside from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), no other province has made any significant progress on further developing or updating these maps.

The chairman of the Federal Flood Commission (FFC) informed the committee that water storage had reached 98 percent capacity this year, but water flows were adversely affected by unregulated construction and bridges across waterways. “We need to upgrade our flood mapping systems,” he stressed. Officials also disclosed that while flood volumes this year were higher, water flow was slower.

Anwar noted that glaciers were melting at an alarming pace, triggering flash floods. “We wanted a detailed briefing from the Ministry on the early detection system for glacial lake outburst floods (GLOF),” he said. He further added that members would also be given an in-camera briefing on the Indus Waters Treaty.

Lawmakers, including Shazia Marri, expressed frustration with the PMD, saying the department failed to provide timely warnings. “The Met Office had no idea about rain a day in advance. We were assured there was no issue, but the reality was different,” she said. Members also raised concerns about rampant encroachments in riverbeds, with MNA Mir Munawwar Talpur adding: “Climate change is one issue, but we made it worse by building houses inside rivers.”

Defending its performance, the DG PMD said the department had shared forecasts at the South Asia Climate Forum in April and issued warnings as early as May 29 about heavy monsoon rains and possible floods. He insisted: “We informed all relevant agencies, but our warnings were not taken seriously.”

The committee also heard that on July 22, Karachi received 160mm of rain in one hour, while Islamabad recorded 184mm. When asked whether such rainfall was unprecedented, the DG PMD recalled that Islamabad had seen over 600mm of rainfall in July 2001.

Furthermore, the committee was informed that six sections of flood protection infrastructure have been breached. It was directed that complete details of these breaches be presented in the next meeting.

However, lawmakers remained unconvinced. Shazia Marri and Munawwar Ali Talpur sharply criticized the PMD for repeated failures. “Most of your forecasts turn out wrong. Sometimes you predict four days of rain and not a single drop falls,” Munawwar Ali quipped. “When the Met says there will be rain, we carry umbrellas, and nothing happens,” added Marri.

The committee resolved to hold a special meeting at the PMD headquarters to review its forecasting systems, budget, and technology. According to the DG, the department currently operates with a budget of Rs4 billion and a staff strength of 2,430 employees.

Chairman Ateeq Anwar concluded that the panel would examine why forecasts were inaccurate and what technological upgrades were needed. “We will personally review the Met Department’s systems to see why predictions go wrong,” he said.

floods PMD flash floods NA panel Federal Flood Commission Floods in Pakistan Rivers in Pakistan flood damages flood mapping systems flood forecasting Waterways

Comments

200 characters

Waterways hit by unregulated construction: FFC underscores need for updating Pakistan’s flood mapping systems

Utility bills of unregistered flour mills: SC upholds FBR authority to impose taxes

Sindh CM for reviewing agri taxation policy

2.9m Pakistanis leave country in 3 years

Central govt debt hits Rs78.2trn mark in July

22nd session of Pak-Iran JEC ends in Tehran

Pakistan, KSA sign Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement

August FCA: PD seeks 19 paisas/kWh positive adjustment

NTR or FTR: Super tax levy only under single tax regime: SC

No new borrowing key point: EPBD presents roadmap for economic revival

Read more stories