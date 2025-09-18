Punjab revokes jail trial order for IK, others

RAWALPINDI: The Punjab government has withdrawn its earlier notification permitting jail trials for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan and other accused in connection with the May 9 incidents, including the attack on the General Headquarters (GHQ) case.

Following this development, the hearing of the General Headquarters (GHQ) attack and the other 11 May cases, as well as the attendance of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, will be conducted via video link.

However, Imran Khan’s legal team has strongly opposed the move. Advocate Faisal Malik, speaking to reporters outside the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) after the hearing, announced plans to challenge the notification in higher courts.

“We will request the court to produce Imran Khan physically. Marking his attendance through a video link is a violation of his constitutional rights,” he stated.

Former Interior Minister and chief of the Awami Muslim League Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, and Aleema Khan appeared before the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) judge Amjad Ali Shah.

Malik also revealed that the judge had informed him that a new notification was expected, transferring the trial from jail to the ATC premises. The court subsequently adjourned the hearing until September 19 and directed the Superintendent of Police (SP) to enhance security around the ATC and deploy additional police forces.

Khan’s lawyer said that the PTI founder has a constitutional right to be physically present before the court. “We are submitting a request that the founder be produced physically in court after receiving verified copies of the notification. This is his legal right,” said Malik. During cross-examination and evidence proceedings, it is often necessary to consult with the accused — something that cannot be effectively done over a video link.”