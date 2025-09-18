August FCA: PD seeks 19 paisas/kWh positive adjustment

ISLAMABAD: The Power Division has requested a positive adjustment of 19 paisas per kilowatt-hour (kWh) in electricity tariffs for August 2025 to recover Rs 2.6 billion under the monthly Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) mechanism. This adjustment would apply to consumers of both Distribution Companies (Discos) and K-Electric.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the Central Power Purchasing Agency – Guaranteed (CPPA-G)’s request on September 29, 2025.

According to data submitted to the Nepra, total electricity generation in August 2025 stood at 14,218 GWh — an increase of 8% compared to 13,179 GWh in August 2024.

July FCA: Nepra approves Rs24.5bn refund for consumers

The overall basket price of electricity during the month was Rs 7.2738 per unit, with the total cost of generation reaching Rs 103.421 billion. Net electricity delivered to the system was 13,715 GWh, up from 12,752 GWh in August 2024, showing a year-on-year growth of 7.5%.

In August 2025, hydel generation recorded at 5,517 GWh in August with 38.80 per cent share in overall generation. Power generation from local coal-fired power plants was 1,442 which was 10.41 percent of total generation forRs12.0146 per unit.

Generation of 1,138 GWh was generated from imported coal at Rs14.0753 per unit (8.01 percent) of total generation.

Electricity generation from RFO was recorded at 96 GWh in August at a rate of Rs 33.0064 per unit, however, generation from HSD was zero during the month.

Electricity generation from gas-based power plants was recorded at 1,035 GWh(7.28 per cent) at Rs13.4298 per unit. Generation from RLNG stood at 2,180 GWh in August at Rs 21.7398 per unit. Electricity generation from nuclear sources was 2,145 GWh at Rs 2.1950 per unit (15.09 percent of total generation).

Power generation from baggasse recorded 36GWh at a price calculated at Rs9.8704 per unit. The energy generated from wind was recorded at 512 GWh, 3.60 percent of total generation and solar at 104 GWh, 0.73 per cent of total generation in August 2025.

The CPPA-G has sought adjustment of Rs 1.238 billion for August 2026 under the garb of previous adjustments and sale to IPPs negative 33 GWh, cost of which was Rs 1.616 billion. The impact of transmission losses of 471 GWh has been worked out at Rs 0.2491 per unit.

The CPPA-G argued that since reference fuel charges for August 2025 were Rs7.3149 per unit while actual fuel charges were Rs7.5059 per unit, a positive adjustment of Rs0.1911 per unit should be granted.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025