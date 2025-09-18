PM opens ‘PTV digital’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday inaugurated ‘PTV Digital’, a newly established digital news platform under the state-run Pakistan Television, aimed at providing round-the-clock news content and countering misinformation about the country.

The launching ceremony took place at the PTV headquarters, where the prime minister unveiled a commemorative plaque. He was accompanied by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Information Secretary Ambreen Jan, and other senior officials.

The newly launched digital channel, operating under the umbrella of state-run PTV, is aimed at delivering around-the-clock factual news content while actively countering the misinformation and propaganda targeting the country.

During a tour of the facility, Prime Minister Sharif interacted with staff, many of them young professionals, and commended their commitment to public service broadcasting in critical phase of global information warfare.

“The role of these professionals is vital in addressing narratives pushed from abroad that seek to distort Pakistan’s image,” PM Sharif said. He also recorded the channel’s inaugural interview as part of its first programming line-up.

Briefing the prime minister during the launch ceremony, Tarar said PTV Digital will serve as a credible English-language news platform to present the country’s perspective on regional and global affairs.

According to the Ministry of Information, the channel’s mandate includes reporting on international relations, economic developments, and cultural affairs – all through a Pakistani lens.

The platform is designed to bridge the information gap between Pakistan and international audiences, positioning itself as a tool of public diplomacy.

Officials added that the channel will combine domestic reporting with content from a global network of freelancers and will collaborate with established international wire services such as Reuters and the Associated Press (AP) to ensure timely, verified news coverage.

