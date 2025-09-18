Saif Textile Mills, SkyElectric sign 10MW solar partnership

PESHAWAR: Saif Textile Mills, one of Pakistan’s leading textile manufacturers specializing in spinning, dyeing, and surgical products, has entered into a 10 megawatt (MW) solar power agreement with SkyElectric, a pioneer in smart solar energy solutions. This project marks a significant step toward clean energy adoption and sustainable industrial growth.

The ceremony was attended by Javed Saifullah Khan, Chairman Saif Group, Senator Osman Saifullah Khan, Member of the Board at SkyElectric, Barrister Assad Saifullah Khan, CEO of Saif Textile Mills and Kohat Textile Mills Ltd, and Sohaib Sipra, CEO of SkyElectric, along with senior officials from both organizations and representatives of the banking sector.

Speaking at the event, Sohaib Sipra said, “This agreement is a milestone not only for SkyElectric and Saif Textile Mills but also for Pakistan’s renewable energy journey. It sets an example that sustainability and competitiveness go hand in hand.”

Barrister Assad Saifullah Khan added, “Our vision is to combine industrial excellence with environmental responsibility. This partnership will help us cut energy costs, reduce our carbon footprint, and ensure reliable power for our operations.”

With this initiative, Saif Textile Mills will become a fully solar-powered and environmentally friendly facility, a true clean and green industrial model. The project will not only lower emissions and reduce reliance on conventional fuels but will also contribute meaningfully to Pakistan’s clean energy transition.

The ceremony concluded with the formal signing of the agreement and the presentation of a commemorative shield to Javed Saifullah Khan on behalf of Asher Aziz, Chairman of SkyElectric, in recognition of his leadership and vision.

