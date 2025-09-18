BML 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.22%)
RUDA unveils master plan for Ravi development

Recorder Report Published 18 Sep, 2025 06:00am

LAHORE: The Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) is embarking on a transformative project that aims to revolutionise the urban landscape along the Ravi River.

RUDA CEO Imran Amin expressed these views during a meeting between developers and RUDA management held on Wednesday. He assured that the development all along the river will follow the master plan with flood control and flood mitigation, adding that they are committed to taking measures that will protect residents living near the Ravi River from future flooding.

“This monumental project spans 46 kilometres and covers over 140,000 acres, marking a significant step forward in urban development and sustainable living. This initiative is set to improve the lives of people by developing a series of interconnected infrastructure and flood management for sustainable communities,” Amin said.

While speaking on this occasion, all the developers expressed their renewed confidence in RUDA and assured that they are aligned to muster all-out support for its developmental vision. They also pledged trust and full confidence in the authority and its management and emphasised that there would be no compromise in the efforts to make Ravi City eco-friendly.

It was noted during the meeting that the recent flooding in the River Ravi, the 7-km area where RUDA has constructed 600-foot-wide embankment, 230,000 cusec of water passed through without inundating the villages in the surrounding areas. The RUDA has already sped up the developmental work on its embankments to overcome such an eventuality in future.

