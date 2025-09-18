PM felicitated on historic welcome in KSA

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on ‘X’ said that it was a proud moment for Pakistan as Saudi Arabia extended a remarkable gesture of honour and respect.

The moment Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s aircraft entered into Saudi airspace, Royal Saudi Air Force F-15 fighter jets escorted it, the Chief Minister said, adding: "This cordial gesture symbolized strong ties of brotherhood, mutual respect and growing strategic partnership between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia."

