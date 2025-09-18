South Punjab: Gilani seeks relief, support for flood-hit communities

ISLAMABAD: Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Wednesday urged national and international aid groups to provide urgent relief and rehabilitation support for flood-affected communities in South Punjab.

He said the affected districts face serious challenges, warning that stagnant floodwaters could trigger epidemics and that immediate medical aid, medicines, and equipment are badly needed.

Gilani added that families in the area are also suffering from severe shortages of food and necessities, calling for swift support from both national and global organizations.

Meanwhile, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs and newly elected Senator, Rana Sanaullah, called on Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Wednesday.

The Acting President and the Advisor discussed the overall political landscape of the country, the prevailing law-and-order situation, and matters pertaining to parliamentary business. Both leaders also exchanged views on the importance of strengthening democratic institutions and ensuring political stability.

In a separate meeting, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Secretary General Humayun Khan called on Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani. He briefed the Acting President on the party’s ongoing political activities and organizational affairs.

Acting President Gilani emphasized that public welfare, democratic stability, and national unity are essential for addressing the challenges facing the country. He urged all political parties and state institutions to work together to resolve people’s problems and to ensure Pakistan’s progress and development.

