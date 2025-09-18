BML 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.22%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-09-18

BankIslami, MG Motors collaborate to offer auto financing package

Recorder Report Published September 18, 2025 Updated September 18, 2025 07:43am

LAHORE: BankIslami, Pakistan’s leading Islamic bank, has announced a special collaboration with MG Motors Pakistan, offering customers the most competitive Shariah-compliant auto financing package in the industry.

With an unprecedented rental rate starting from just 4.99% (1-year equivalent rate 1.49%); BankIslami’s MG financing offer sets a new benchmark in affordability and convenience for auto consumers.

This exclusive campaign provides customers with same-day processing and quick approvals, financing of up to PKR 3 million and beyond.

It also offers flexible tenure options of 2 years at 9.99% and 3 years at 11.75%, Shariah-compliant solution ensuring complete transparency and attractive coverage plans through BankIslami’s panel insurance partners.

The offer is available on select MG models including the MG HS and MG HS Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), catering to customers who seek a perfect balance of modern design, advanced technology, and eco-friendly mobility.

Speaking about the collaboration, Syed Asif Ahmed, General Manager, Marketing Division MG Motors Pakistan, said: “This partnership with BankIslami further strengthens our vision of making premium mobility accessible for more people in Pakistan. Customers now have the opportunity to enjoy MG’s cutting-edge technology and eco-friendly vehicles, while benefiting from the industry’s lowest financing rates in a fully Shariah-compliant manner. It’s a win-win for innovation, affordability, and customer convenience.”

