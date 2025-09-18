TOMCL secures USD7.5m orders to supply beef to China

KARACHI: The Organic Meat Company Limited (TOMCL) has announced a major export breakthrough, confirming USD 7.5 million worth of orders to supply cooked and heat-treated frozen boneless beef to China for the fiscal year 2025-26.

According to TOMCL, the orders mark one of its largest single-year export commitments and highlight its compliance with China’s rigorous sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) protocols. The company said meeting these requirements reflects its ability to deliver safe, traceable, and export-grade Halal protein products that align with China’s food safety regulations.

Industry observers note that the deal comes at a time of rising Chinese demand for Halal and ready-to-process protein solutions, driven by the foodservice, retail, and quick-service restaurant sectors. The transaction is also seen as further evidence of growing agri-food trade under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework, strengthening bilateral ties beyond infrastructure and energy.

TOMCL said the USD 7.5 million orders will significantly enhance revenue visibility for FY2025-26 and reinforce its positioning as a leading regional player in value-added Halal meat exports. The company has been actively pursuing a strategy to diversify its export destinations and transition away from bulk commodity meat toward higher-margin, processed offerings.

Analysts expect the order to have a positive impact on TOMCL’s earnings outlook and support its ongoing efforts to capture a larger share of the global Halal meat market.

