Civic issues facing Karachi: JI chief assails ‘corrupt’ Sindh govt

KARACHI: Central Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has said that the residents of Karachi have been suffering due to the 17-year rule of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in Sindh, calling it a “corrupt and incompetent” rule.

Speaking to senior journalists at a local hotel after his return from Malaysia, Hafiz Naeem accused the PPP of pushing residents to severe hardship and distress. He alleged that the PPP was both corrupt and incompetent, claiming that Rs3,360 billion allocated for Karachi’s development over the past 15 years had been plundered.

He stressed that the only way forward for Karachi was to empower local governments in line with Article 140-A of the Constitution and the Supreme Court’s directives. He said JI would not forgive ‘the theft of votes’ in Karachi and vowed to protect the people’s mandate. He added that in the next phase, JI would ensure security of its votes with the help of the people.

Calling for land reforms and proportional representation in the electoral system, he criticised the political elite for making under-the-table deals with the establishment. He said JI was the only party that stood as the true opposition and represented the common man.

On national issues, Hafiz Naeem described the situation in Balochistan as “sensitive” and recalled that JI’s long march for Balochistan in Punjab had been a breakthrough. He announced that JI would soon launch its “Banu Qabil” program in Quetta, Jaffarabad, and Gwadar.

He also criticized Sindh’s feudal system and elite class for supporting the PPP at the behest of the establishment, while noting that Sindh’s youth had become politically active through social media. Commenting on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said mafias had grown stronger during PTI’s long rule in the province.

On foreign relations, Hafiz Naeem said Pakistan sought peaceful ties with Afghanistan through dialogue, though he admitted cross-border infiltration remained a reality.

He announced that JI’s Ijtema-e-Aam (public congregation) would be held in Lahore from November 21 to 23, where the party would unveil its future strategy. The gathering will include special sessions for women, youth, the business community, international organizations, and Islamic movements.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025