Indonesian envoy highlights various sectors for trade

Press Release Published September 18, 2025 Updated September 18, 2025 06:41am

FAISALABAD: Indonesia is striving to achieve a growth rate of 7 to 8 percent through industrialisation, infrastructure, energy security, human capital and new economic zones, said Lt Gen Chandra W Sukotjo (retd), Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia.

Addressing the business community in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), he said that Indonesia is the fourth largest country in terms of population with GDP of USD 1.4 trillion. He termed Pakistan as one of the key partners in South Asia and appreciated its fast-growing markets. He said that the trade between the two countries is quite satisfactory and is already in the billions of dollars, however we could further enhance it through renewable energy, digitalisation, processed food and sustainable industry.

Earlier Rehan Naseem Bharara, President FCCI welcomed the Indonesian ambassador and his team and said that Faisalabad is one of the major industrial and commercial hubs of Pakistan which has huge untapped potential for new investment. He said that the current balance of trade is in favour of Indonesia and its investors should make investment in Pakistan to bridge this wide gap. He said that Pakistan exports to Indonesia were USD 156 million which jumped to USD 505 million in 2024.

“Similarly, the imports from Indonesia were USD 3.36 billion which have increased to USD 4.7 billion,” he said and added that we must promote chamber to chamber relations in addition to exchange of frequent trade delegations.

Qaisar Shams Gucha, Senior Vice President FCCI offered vote of thanks while Farooq Yousaf, ECM presented FCCI shield to Sukotjo. President Rehan Naseem Bharara also decorated the ambassador with a pin to mark the 50 Years Golden Jubilee Celebrations of FCCI. Later the Indonesia ambassador also recorded his impression in the FCCI visitor’s book.

