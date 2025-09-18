118 died in floods, rain-related incidents in Punjab

LAHORE: As many as 118 people have died in flooding and various rain related incidents in the province of Punjab. According to official sources, floods have impacted 4.7 million people across the province. Over 330 relief camps, more than 420 medical camps and over 360 veterinary camps were set up in the affected districts of the province.

“Punjab faced the worst flood in the country’s history, yet timely and emergency measures by the Punjab government saved hundreds of thousands of precious lives,” the sources said, adding: “Punjab has carried out the largest rescue operation in national history and is utilizing all available resources for the rehabilitation of flood victims.”

The resettlement of flood-affected families remains a major challenge, for which comprehensive planning and continuous measures are underway. Losses are being assessed to ensure better strategies for the future and to facilitate the victims’ recovery, the sources added.

The Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is monitoring relief measures making every possible effort to support and rehabilitate the flood victims.

On the other hand, Provincial Disaster Management Authority Punjab spokesman said water flow in the rivers across the province is returning to normal.

According to him, the Indus, Jhelum and the Ravi rivers are flowing at normal levels while the Chenab River is normal at Qadirabad, Trimmu, Marala and Khanki. A low-level flood continues at Panjnad, where water flow has dropped to one lac ninety four thousand cusecs. The Sutlej River has a moderate flood at Ganda Singh Wala and a low-level flood at Sulemanki and Islam headworks.

The PDMA has forecast rain in most of the districts over next twenty four hours. Areas likely to receive rain include Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Jhang and Sargodha, the spokesman added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025