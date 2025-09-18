Rescue, relief operations: CM visits Ahmadpur Sharqia

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited Bahawalpur, where she inspected a protective embankment at Bhalla Jhalan near Uch Sharif in Ahmadpur Sharqia.

She reviewed those areas which were severely affected due to the rise of water levels in Sutlej River.

She met bereaved families who lost their loved ones during recent devastating floods and consoled a grieving woman. She also visited flood relief tent city where she interacted with flood victims and inquired about ongoing rescue operations and available facilities.

Director General PDMA and Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur briefed the Chief Minister about rescue, relief and rehabilitation operations in flood-affected areas.

