Punjab CM inaugurates ‘Electric Bus Project’ in Wazirabad

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif made key announcements during the inauguration ceremony of Electric Bus Project in Wazirabad.

The Chief Minister announced establishment of a cardiac treatment centre in Gujranwala. She declared free travel on electric buses for women, students, senior citizens and differently-abled persons along with early launching of Metro Bus Service in Gujranwala.

The CM also announced relief packages for flood-affected farmers, including Rs 20,000 per acre. She also announced financial assistance worth Rs 1 million for completely destroyed houses and Rs 500,000 for partially damaged homes.

She directed to give compensation to flood victims worth Rs 500,000 for loss of cows and buffaloes and Rs 50,000 for loss of goats and sheep.

The CM while addressing the ceremony said the government would not rest until every flood victim was completely rehabilitated. She added, “The journey of development will now reach every street and neighbourhood.” She noted that despite devastating floods, development projects in Punjab had not been halted. She stated that under ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ scheme, 80,000 houses are already under construction, with a target of achieving 100,000 houses to be completed by December.

The CM appreciated resilience of people of Punjab for bravely confronting floods emergency situation. She announced that 1,100 electric buses would arrive by December and 1,500 more by next year. She stated, “Punjab is such a province where not only human lives but also livestock are valued,” adding that livelihoods of flood-affected people largely dependent on livestock were safeguarded by moving cattle to safer locations.

The CM emphasized that the displaced would not be called ‘flood victims’ but rather ‘Guests of the Punjab government.’ She revealed that Punjab was facing the worst flood in its history, with 2.5 million people rehabilitated and relocated to safe areas. She highlighted that timely evacuations prevented massive destruction, as water levels in three rivers had reached critical levels.

She appreciated coordinated efforts of the Pakistan Army, Navy, Rescue 1122, Civil Defence, Police, and local administration for carrying rescue, relief and rehabilitation operations. She lauded their cooperation as exemplary.

She also appreciated her cabinet ministers including Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Khawaja Salman Rafique, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Kazim Pirzada, and Rana Sikandar Hayat for staying in the field and supervising flood rescue and relief operations without rest.

The CM confirmed that relief efforts including food, rations, medicines, animal fodder, and tents were already under way. “The government of Nawaz Sharif has dedicated itself to public service day and night,” she underscored.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025