Business & Finance Print 2025-09-18

vivo names Atif Aslam as brand ambassador for V Series

Published September 18, 2025 Updated September 18, 2025 07:46am

LAHORE: vivo, a leading global smartphone brand, has officially announced Atif Aslam as the Brand Ambassador for its upcoming V series in Pakistan. Known for his soulful voice and charismatic personality, Atif Aslam perfectly embodies the superstar essence and style that vivo’s V series represents.

The collaboration aims to highlight the V series sleek design, next level camera, and powerful performance, aligning seamlessly with Atif Aslam’s vibrant persona and strong influence among the audience. As one of Pakistan’s most celebrated artists, Atif Aslam brings an unmatched connection with fans, making him the ideal face for vivo’s next big launch.

Commenting on the partnership, Muhammad Zohair Chohan, Director Brand Strategy at vivo said: “We are delighted to welcome Atif Aslam to vivo as the ambassador for our V series. His energy, talent, and inspiring journey resonate strongly with our brand values and our vision of empowering users with innovation and style.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

